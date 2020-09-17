Joe Root Suckerpunches David Warner With Fast, Arm Ball In 3rd ODI; Watch Video

Australia’s tour of England came to a thrilling end with the culmination of the England vs Australia 3rd ODI. With the game going down to the wire, the Australians kept their nerve as they won the match by three wickets. With the victory, Australia won the ODI series 2-1, ending the tour on a positive note after losing to England in the T20 series by the same scoreline. The England vs Australia 3rd ODI saw some great cricket being played, with part-time bowler Joe Root’s impressive delivery to dismiss David Warner earning applauds as well.

England vs Australia 3rd ODI: Match summary

A last over thriller to end an incredible @RL_Cricket Series and summer of men's international cricket 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏏



15-min highlights: https://t.co/DrA96NgAZs pic.twitter.com/feh0ldFHCJ — England Cricket (@englandcricket) September 17, 2020

Batting first, England registered a score of 302 for the loss of seven wickets. England started the game horribly, as they lost Jason Roy and Joe Root in the first two deliveries of the match, courtesy of some great bowling by Australian pacer Mitchell Starc. However, it was Jonny Bairstow who then took charge, as he scored a century, showing tremendous resolve. With useful contributions in the form of half-centuries from Sam Billings and Chris Woakes, Eoin Morgan’s men set Australia a target of 303 in the series decider.

While Australia started their chase in a slightly better manner than the hosts, there found themselves struggling by the time 17 overs were completed. The visitors were down by five wickets with just 73 on the board, with Chris Woakes and Joe Root being the pick of the bowlers. However, it was the side’s lower order that played a pivotal role during the England vs Australia 3rd ODI, with both Glenn Maxwell and Alex Carey registering brisk hundreds. Bowlers Cummins and Starc later guided the visitors to a series win.

Joe Root’s dismissal of David Warner one of the highlights

With the match boasting of several great performances from both sides, it was Joe Root who took the plaudits for his tremendous arm ball, which dismissed David Warner. After getting dismissed for a golden duck in the first innings, part-timer Joe Root contributed with the ball, as he dismissed David Warner and Mitchell Marsh. It was Joe Root’s dismissal of David Warner which attracted particular attention.

Bowling from around the wicket, Joe Root’s arm pitched around middle and leg. With David Warner moving to the leg side to make some room, Joe Root’s delivery straightened up, with David Warner beaten all ends up as the ball clipped the top of off stump.

After Joe Root dismissed David Warner, many fans online praised Eoin Morgan’s captaincy for brining in the part-time bowler. Several other fans also praised Joe Root’s bowling skills, as they suggested that the 29-year-old should be bowling more often. Others also revisited David Warner's bar fight with Joe Root prior to the 2013 Ashes series in England, calling it the Englishman's payback to the Australian.

Over the years, Joe Root has developed a reputation as a handy part-time off-spinner. The cricketer has taken 26 wickets in 149 ODIs for England in his career.

Image Credits: ECB website