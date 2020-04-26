Yuvraj Singh Reveals How He Had Encouraged Stuart Broad After Hitting Him For Six Sixes

Yuvraj Singh took the cricketing world by storm when he had smashed English pacer Stuart Broad for six sixes in an over during the India-England group match of the ICC World T20 in 2007.

Yuvraj had made a significant contribution to India's glorious triumph in the inaugural edition of the showpiece tournament. However, it was the six sixes that stood out which made him an overnight star. Recently, Yuvi had revealed what he told Broad after that match.

Yuvraj narrates how Stuart's father reacted

During a recent interview, the veteran all-rounder went on to say that the next day after the match, Stuart's father Chris Broad who is a cricketer-turned-match referee came to him and told him that he had almost finished the then-emerging bowler's career and asked him to give his signed jersey to his son.

Not only did the swashbuckling batsman present him with a signed India jersey but also had a motivational message for him that read even he was hit for five sixes in an over once and therefore, he knew how it felt. The champion batsman then wished him luck and also termed him the 'Future of England Cricket'.

Yuvi also showered praise on Stuart Broad by calling him one of the best bowlers in the modern-day cricket format. He also went on to say he does not reckon that any bowler from India could get hit for six sixes in an over and then have such a fantastic career.

Yuvraj reveals his motivation

Recently, while speaking to a media portal, Yuvraj Singh said it was his verbal battle with former England all-rounder Andrew Flintoff that motivated him to hit the six sixes.

Yuvraj Singh said that he had no desire to hit six sixes per se. But his argument with Andrew Flintoff got him infuriated. Yuvraj mentioned that he had hit Andrew Flintoff for two boundaries on good deliveries, which he did not take sportingly. He added that the umpire interrupted their verbal spat but he was very pumped up after the argument.

