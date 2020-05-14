Jofra Archer Reveals Feelings After Being Picked By Royals During IPL 2018 Auction

England speedster Jofra Archer made his international debut in 2019. The lanky pacer was recently named as one of the five Wisden Cricketers of the Year for 2019 for his numerous sensational spells at the ICC Cricket World Cup and the Ashes series on home soil last year. Jofra Archer's phenomenal rise to international cricket stardom was heavily aided by the World Cup-winning Super Over that he bowled during the final at Lord's against New Zealand.

ALSO READ | IPL: Ben Stokes reveals motivating diet and workout plan during 6th week of quarantine

Jofra Archer felt Rajasthan Royals spent more on him than he thought

Recently, Jofra Archer opened about his feelings when he was picked by Rajasthan Royals ahead of the IPL 2018. On Sunday, Jofra Archer was in a conversation with RR spin consultant and New Zealand spinner Ish Sodhi on the Rajasthan Royals podcast. Jofra Archer revealed he thought that he would not get any game in IPL 2018 as he had not played any international cricket.

Jofra Archer recalled that while his name came up in IPL 2018 auction, he had just finished playing a Big Bash match for Hobart Hurricanes as they beat Melbourne Stars. Jofra Archer further said that he, D’Arcy Short and Ben McDermott who were listed in the auction, took the first bus back and watched the IPL 2018 auction together. Jofra Archer further said that he had two phones at the time.

ALSO READ | IPL: Moeen Ali picks Jacques Kallis over England teammate Ben Stokes as best all-rounder ever

On one phone was all-rounder Chris Jordan and on the other were his parents. He added that before the auction, he had told Jordan that he probably won't play a game because he hadn't played any international cricket. He also said that he told Jordan that he would probably get picked up at his base price and he would probably spend eight weeks in India without playing any cricket.

Jofra Archer said that when he started to see teams bid for him, he heaved a sigh of relief because it was sure that he would go to India. He added that he was happier because he was going to be associated with an IPL franchise. Jofra Archer also revealed what he was going through when the auctions were taking place as he felt Rajasthan Royals spent more than he thought.

ALSO READ | Rajasthan Royals' Ben Stokes angry at 'selfish' commoners flocking around bridge in London

Jofra Archer said he was grateful and added that in the next few months he was in India where he met most of his current teammates at Rajasthan Royals. He added that the squad hasn't really changed going into the second year and the third year, it has still been the majority of the same guys. He further said that he thinks that keeping the core of the team the same is good on the part of Rajasthan Royals.

ALSO READ | Ben Stokes gets nostalgic after watching his famous & match-winning Ashes knock

IMAGE COURTESY: BCCI