Suryakumar Yadav Reveals Age When He First Held A Cricket Bat; Watch Video

Mumbai’s top-order batsman Suryakumar Yadav was recently adjudged as ‘Player of the Match’ for his match-winning innings against Bangalore in the 48th match of the ongoing Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season. The 30-year-old batted with intent against the likes of Chris Morris and Dale Steyn to overhaul Bangalore’s total with five balls to spare. A day after his side’s five-wicket win, the Mumbai franchise shared a fun interactive session with the cricketer.
In the recent video shared by the Mumbai franchise, Suryakumar Yadav can be seen engaging in a fun rapid fire Q&A session. The right-handed batsman answered a plethora of questions thrown at him with ease. For starters, he named former Indian cricket captain and batting icon Sachin Tendulkar as his idol growing up. India’s domestic cricket veteran also revealed that his favourite mode of scoring runs is playing the sweep shot.
Moreover, Suryakumar Yadav revealed his age when he first held a cricket bat. When posed the question, he said that he distinctly remembers he was 12 years old when he first started playing the game. As per his playing career and stats, he later made his domestic cricket debut for Mumbai in 2010, i.e. when he was aged 20.
The Suryakumar Yadav Dream11 IPL stats for the ongoing 2020 season composes of some impressive numbers. With 362 runs in 12 innings at an average of 40.22, Yadav is currently the second highest run-scorer for defending champions Mumbai in their title-defence campaign. He has registered three half-centuries in the process and has maintained a powering strike-rate of 155.36.
Despite being a prolific run-scorer for Mumbai in Dream11 IPL as well as in other domestic tournaments, the cricketer is yet to represent India at the highest level. Even for the upcoming high-voltage India’s series against Australia later this year, Suryakumar Yadav was excluded by the BCCI from India squad for Australia tour. Here is a look at the entire Indian touring party for upcoming ‘Down Under’ contests.
ICYMI - #TeamIndia squads for three T20Is, three ODIs & four Test matches against Australia.#AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/HVloKk5mw0— BCCI (@BCCI) October 26, 2020
