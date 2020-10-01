Jofra Archer, Jos Buttler Win Annual England Test Contracts; Jonny Bairstow Snubbed Again

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) recently released a list of their centrally contracted players for both, i.e. their Test match and limited-overs contracts. While youngsters like Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope and Dom Sibley won their maiden Test contracts, wicketkeeper-batsman Jonny Bairstow was omitted from the list. Bairstow is currently in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to represent the David Warner-led Hyderabad side in the ongoing Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏏 We have confirmed the award of Central Contracts for England Men's Test and White Ball cricket for 2020/21. — England Cricket (@englandcricket) September 30, 2020

Jofra Archer, Jos Buttler among Dream11 IPL 2020 stars in ECB’s Test and ODI contracts

Since his Test debut in 2012, Jonny Bairstow has played 70 Test matches for his country. While he last represented the national side in traditional whites back in December 2019 against South Africa, the 31-year-old missed out on England’s entire Test home season (series against West Indies and Pakistan) in 2020. Jonny Bairstow, however, has been included in ECB’s ODI and T20 contracts for the 2020-21 season.

On the other hand, cricketers like James Anderson, Stuart Broad, Joe Root were among players who found themselves in ECB’s Test contracts. Apart from the aforementioned veterans, several Dream11 IPL 2020 stars like Jofra Archer, Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes and Sam Curran also made a cut into the list. While Sam Curran is representing Chennai in the ongoing Dream11 IPL 2020 season, cricketers like Jofra Archer, Jos Buttler and Ben Stokes are all teammates for the Rajasthan franchise in their campaign.

ECB’s Test contract aside, their ODI and T20I contracts includes as many as seven players who are in the middle of their Dream11 IPL 2020 commitments for their respective franchises. Apart from the Rajasthan trio of Jofra Archer, Jos Buttler and Ben Stokes, all-rounder Tom Curran is also in the contract list. Other Dream11 IPL 2020 players included in the ECB’s limited-overs contracts are Bangalore’s Moeen Ali, Hyderabad’s Jonny Bairstow and Kolkata’s new recruit and England’s World Cup-winning captain Eoin Morgan.

A look at ECB’s entire Test match and ODI/T20I contracts

Test match contracts

James Anderson, Jofra Archer, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler, Zak Crawley, Sam Curran, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Dom Sibley, Ben Stokes and Chris Woakes.

ODI/T20I contracts

Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler, Tom Curran, Eoin Morgan, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes and Mark Wood.

Rajasthan Dream11 IPL 2020 squad

Steve Smith (captain), Mahipal Lomror, Manan Vohra, Yashasvi Jaiswal, David Miller, Aniruddha Joshi, Ben Stokes, Riyan Parag, Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler, Robin Uthappa, Anuj Rawat, Shreyas Gopal, Shashank Singh, Rahul Tewatia, Mayank Markande, Jofra Archer, Varun Aaron, Ankit Rajpoot, Jaydev Unadkat, Kartik Tyagi, Andrew Tye, Tom Curran, Oshane Thomas and Akash Singh.

