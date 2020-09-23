IPL 2020: Rajasthan Release Unseen Footage Of Jofra Archer; Shows Prep For '6666' Blitz

After wrecking a complete carnage against Chennai last night, Rajasthan revealed what went behind the scenes are Jofra Archer prepared for his blitzkrieg. The Englishman wreaked complete havoc, against Lungi Ngidi in particular, as he made him pay for his errors. Archer smashed fours sixes in a row off just 2 deliveries in the last over of the first innings making Ngidi the bowler of the joint most-expensive over in IPL. Archer's big hits also helped Rajasthan cross the 200-mark which the MS Dhoni & Co. eventually could not chase down.

In a video shared by Rajasthan, Archer can be seen practicing some power-hitting in the nets. The bowling all-rounder is seen smacking premier Rajasthan bowlers including Tom Curran and Jayadev Unadkat for maximums. Watch the video here:

Catch All IPL 2020 Updates & Live Match Score Here

Rajasthan kickstart IPL with a victory

The Steve Smith-led Rajasthan kicked-off their Dream 11 IPL 2020 campaign with a dominating victory by 16 runs against three-time champions Chennai on Tuesday at the Sharjah International Stadium. Rajasthan had set a mammoth total of 217 runs with significant contributions from skipper Steve Smith, Sanju Samson and Jofra Archer. Despite a victory in their last game, Chennai struggled to get things right against Rajasthan as the bowlers were smacked across the park while the batsmen failed to get going in the high-run chase.

READ | Jofra Archer's Heroics At The Death Against Chennai Breaks The Internet, See Tweets

In response to Rajasthan's first innings, Chennai got off to a mild start. However, just as Shane Watson seemed to get going, he was bowled by Rahul Tewatia. The spinner also scalped the wicket of Sam Curran who hit him for two sixes and then bagged the wicket of Ruturaj Gaekwad. With the chase looking far-fetched, Faf du Plessis continued to keep Chennai in the game with some brilliant maximums.

Despite the Proteas' batsman's gritty half-century, Chennai were unable to chase the target with some tight death bowling by Jofra Archer and Tom Curran. du Plessis top-scored for the MS Dhoni-led side with 72 runs before getting dismissed off Archer's short-pitched delivery.

READ | Jofra Archer Predicted Hitting 4 Sixes In A Row In 2015? Netizens Shocked At True Prophecy

READ | MS Dhoni Scores Runs After 440 Days With 3 Sixes In A Row Vs Rajasthan; Watch Video