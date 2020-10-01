Dream11 IPL 2020 Match 13 Punjab Vs Mumbai Pitch Report And Weather Forecast For Abu Dhabi

The Match 13 of the Dream11 IPL 2020 is all set to see Punjab square off against Mumbai on Thursday, October 1 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The Punjab vs Mumbai live match will commence at 7:30 PM (IST). Over the years, Punjab and Mumbai have played out some thrilling matches, which is why the game on Thursday is expected to be an exciting contest.

This season, both teams have played three matches, out of which they have won one and lost two. Their last games resulted in heart-breaking defeats, which is why winning the Punjab vs Mumbai live match becomes all the more important for both the sides. Ahead of Thursday's fixture, here is a look at the Punjab vs Mumbai weather forecast, Punjab vs Mumbai pitch report and details for the Punjab vs Mumbai live scores and the match's live streaming details.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Punjab vs Mumbai weather forecast

The weather in the Dream11 IPL 2020 so far has been immensely hot and the Punjab vs Mumbai live game will be no exception. Players' fitness will be put to test as it has been throughout the competition so far. According to Accuweather, the temperature for the Punjab vs Mumbai weather forecast is expected to be around 35°C during the commencement of the match. The temperature will pretty much remain the same during the finishing stages (32°C at around 11:00 PM IST).

Meanwhile, the humidity levels throughout the course of the match will be extreme and will hover around 42%, which will just keep on increasing as the game progresses. There will be no cloud cover during the entire match and with no prediction of rains whatsoever, one can expect the entire 40 overs and an enthralling contest at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Punjab vs Mumbai pitch report

According to the Punjab vs Mumbai pitch report, there is something in the Abu Dhabi wicket for the spinners, which was evident in the second innings of the last game between Delhi and Hyderabad. Batting will be easier in the first innings as the pitch will slow down considerably in the second half of the game. Pacers will be in action with the new ball and change of pace is key on this two-paced wicket.

The spinners should look to bowl a tad quicker to get the desired spin from the surface. As per the Punjab vs Mumbai pitch report, the average first innings score at this venue in this tournament has been 165. Teams batting first at this venue in the Dream11 IPL 2020 have won two matches, while sides chasing have emerged victorious on two occasions. The team winning the toss should look to bat first as opposed to the trend in this competition of choosing to field first.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Punjab vs Mumbai live scores and live streaming in India

For the Punjab vs Mumbai live telecast in India, fans can tune into the Star Sports Network at 7:30 PM (IST) on Thursday, October 1. For Punjab vs Mumbai live Dream11 IPL live scores, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the league. Furthermore, one can also visit the official websites and social media pages of the respective teams. The Punjab vs Mumbai live streaming will be available for fans on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

