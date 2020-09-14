Jofra Archer Emulates Stuart Broad For Cracking David Warner Code 7 Times In 10 Matches

Australian opener David Warner is one of the most explosive batsmen in the world. The southpaw, who is known for his attacking approach, never shies from taking bowlers on. However, there have been a few bowlers who have cracked the code to dismiss David Warner. The bowler to have dismissed David Warner the most is England veteran pacer Stuart Broad, who has accounted for the Australian on 12 occasions.

ALSO READ | England vs Australia 2020: Steve Smith clears concussion test, to be available for must-win 2nd ODI

Jofra Archer at No. 7 in list of bowlers to dismiss David Warner the most

However, it seems that Broad is not alone in getting an upper hand on Warner. His teammate, Jofra Archer has taken a leaf out of his book. Jofra Archer has been at his lethal best in the ongoing white-ball series as he claimed David Warner's wicket in the first two T20Is and followed it up by dismissing him in the first two ODIs as well. Apart from this, Jofra Archer had accounted for David Warner's wicket thrice during the Ashes 2019.

Jofra Archer has now dismissed David Warner on seven occasions overall just like Stuart Broad did during Ashes 2019. Archer and have Warner faced each other at the international level only 11 times with the former getting the better of the latter on seven instances. Overall, in 11 innings, Archer has bowled 76 balls to Warner conceding 57 runs at a dismal average of 8.14. The Englishman once again has the opportunity to dismiss his new 'bunny' during the series-deciding third ODI at the Old Trafford.

ALSO READ | England vs Australia 2020: Steve Smith hails Virat Kohli, calls him the best ODI batsman in modern-day cricket

Meanwhile, David Warner is set to travel to the UAE for the upcoming IPL 2020 from which is slated to start on September 19. Warner is arguably the most important member of the SRH squad for the IPL 2020. His performances will be crucial in determining how far the Hyderabad-based franchise go in the IPL 2020.

SRH squad for IPL 2020

David Warner (Captain), Wriddhiman Saha (Wicketkeeper), Manish Pandey, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Siddarth Kaul, Shahbaz Nadeem, Jonny Bairstow, Mitchell Marsh, Priyam Garg, Vijay Shankar, Kane Williamson, Sandeep Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, Virat Singh, Mohammad Nabi, Shreevats Goswami, Basil Thampi, Abhishek Sharma, Billy Stanlake, Fabian Allen, T Natarajan, Sandeep Bavanaka, Sanjay Yadav, Abdul Samad.

ALSO READ | England vs Australia 2020: Steve Smith throws his wicket away attempting a needless single in 2nd T20I

SRH schedule for IPL 2020

According to IPL 2020 schedule, the Hyderabad-based franchise will take on the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in their opening match of the tournament on September 21. Here's the full SRH schedule for IPL 2020.

ALSO READ | England vs Australia 2020: Jofra Archer leaves David Warner shell-shocked with an absolute 'snorter'

IMAGE COURTESY: JOFRA ARCHER INSTAGRAM