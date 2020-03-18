Jimmy Neesham's Latest 'aeroplanes' Tweet Makes ICC Troll Steve Smith For 'shadow Batting'

New Zealand all-rounder Jimmy Neesham in his very own fashion unleashed his Twitter prowess on Wednesday. Neesham took a dig at people hurrying to get off flights. The all-rounder, who was snapped up by Kings XI Punjab ahead of IPL 2020, was joined in on the banter by ICC's official Twitter handle.

Jimmy Neesham Twitter: Neesham takes a dig at people hurrying to get off flights, ICC joins in

New Zealand all-rounder Jimmy Neesham is quite a vocal personality on Twitter. The all-rounder has time and again used the micro-blogging website as a medium to share his witty comments and view on things. Jimmy Neesham on Wednesday took a dig at people hurrying to get off flights as soon it lands. He further asked what do people do in the extra spare time they get from standing up to get down quickly. While Jimmy Neesham is known to engage with his fans for some banter, ICC decided to use the opportunity to take a dig at former Australia captain Steve Smith.

I’m curious what people do with all the time they save by standing up as soon as the plane lands — Jimmy Neesham (@JimmyNeesh) March 17, 2020

Jimmy Neesham Twitter: ICC pokes fun at Steve Smith's shadow batting

To Jimmy Neesham's curious question, the official ICC Twitter account replied that the people use the extra time they get for shadow batting. ICC shared a picture of former Australia captain Steve Smith shadow batting. ICC's comments come after Australia captain Justin Langer had in an interview said that one can always see the Smith shadow batting.

Use it for shadow batting, probably 🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/LTiFOFexq5 — ICC (@ICC) March 18, 2020

Jimmy Neesham Twitter: Kiwi all-rounder set to feature for Kings XI Punjab in IPL 2020

Jimmy Neesham will be in action during IPL 2020 for the Kings XI Punjab after the franchise bagged the New Zealand all-rounder in the IPL 2020 Auction. The former Delhi Capitals player was picked up for a meagre ₹50 Lakh and could prove to be one of the bargain buys of the IPL 2020 auction. Neesham has established himself to be a destructive finisher down the order while he is also handy with the ball. However, KXIP fans might have to wait to see the Kiwi all-rounder in action after the IPL was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

