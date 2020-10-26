Jofra Archer's Top One-handed Catch Described By Sachin Tendulkar With THIS Funny Analogy

England speedster Jofra Archer is one of the leading pacers in the world at the moment, who is currently in the UAE playing for Rajasthan in the Dream11 IPL 2020. The Englishman has been in sensational form in this year's tournament and is one of the best performers for his side. On Sunday, Jofra Archer made the headlines once again but this time around, it wasn't for his bowling but his incredible fielding against Mumbai.

Sachin Tendulkar's hilarious comparison of Jofra Archer's catch

Archer grabbed a screamer at third man to get rid of a dangerous -looking Ishan Kishan. The Jofra Archer catch triggered a collapse, putting Mumbai in a spot of bother. It all happened on the fourth delivery of the 11th over when Ishan Kishan slashed a good length ball bowled by Kartik Tyagi. The southpaw swung his bat hard but all he could manage was a thick edge.

Archer, who was stationed at the third man boundary, misjudged the catch initially but he recovered in time and timed his jump to perfection to grab the ball with his right hand. The Jofra Archer catch left commentators, as well as, the players stunned. Netizens immediately went berserk as several reactions poured in on Twitter.

Fans lauded Archer for his excellent athleticism. In fact, legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar also took to Twitter and heaped praise on the Jofra Archer catch with an amusing analogy, which was loved by fans.

Woh catch dekh kar aisa laga ki @JofraArcher apne ghar ka bulb 💡 badal raha hai. 🤯#RRvMI — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) October 25, 2020

Archer was once again right on the money as he bagged two wickets against Mumbai giving away just 31 runs in his four overs. After restricting Mumbai to 195, Rajasthan chased the target down with eight wickets to spare. Ben Stokes smashed a staggering century (107*) while Sanju Samson scored a brilliant fifty (54*).

Meanwhile, according to the Rajasthan Dream11 IPL schedule, Steve Smith's men will now take on Punjab on Friday, October 30 in Abu Dhabi in what is a must-win fixture for both sides.

The Jofra Archer Dream11 IPL 2020 stats have been incredible so far. The right-arm pacer has bagged 17 wickets in 12 matches at a stunning average of 18.82 and is at the second position in the leading wicket-takers list behind Kagiso Rabada (23). He has also scored 107 runs at a blistering strike-rate of 198.14.

