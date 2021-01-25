Jonny Bairstow Falls To EPIC IPL-related Sledge From SL Keeper Niroshan Dickwella: WATCH

England batsman Jonny Bairstow formed a 111-run stand with skipper Joe Root on Day 2 of the ongoing series-deciding Test match against Sri Lanka at Galle. While Root slammed the 19th ton of his Test career, Bairstow’s innings was cut short by left-arm spinner Lasith Embuldeniya for 28. Prior to his dismissal, the cricketer looked well settled at the crease as the visitors made their attempts to better Sri Lanka’s first-innings total of 381.

Sri Lanka vs England 2nd Test: Niroshan Dickwella uses England’s squad for India tour to his advantage

Sri Lankan wicketkeeper Niroshan Dickwella was seen chirping from behind the stumps while Bairstow was batting at the crease. The stump mic picked up Dickwella asking the English batsman as to why was he not selected in England’s squad for their next month’s Test tour to India. The Sri Lankan wicketkeeper also taunted Bairstow by calling him England’s 'best player' after skipper Joe Root and implied that he will not play Tests against India but will surely join his Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise in a few months.

Niroshan Dickwella’s harmless banter seemingly rattled Jonny Bairstow’s concentration as he succumbed to some sharp turn from Lasith Embuldeniya in the very next over. Bairstow’s dismissal left Root without much support as the next best score after skipper’s 186 was Jos Buttler’s 55.

“It’s not abuse, it’s not constant, it’s funny. I think it’s absolutely fine.”@Athersmike and @robkey612 say they have no problem with Niroshan Dickwella’s sledging from behind the stumps against England. #SLvENG pic.twitter.com/T4DmTxxC6P — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) January 24, 2021

Sri Lanka vs England 2nd Test live updates

At the time of publishing, Sri Lanka reached 78-8 in their second innings. Enjoying a first-innings advantage of 37 runs, the hosts failed to make much impact extending their lead as English spinners Dom Bess and Jack Leach accounted for all eight Sri Lankan wickets to fall on Day 4.

If you're just waking up, you have missed an incredible morning in Galle! 🔥



Scorecard: https://t.co/yBZbfH6KzD#SLvENG pic.twitter.com/xefd6SVGg5 — England Cricket (@englandcricket) January 25, 2021

SL vs ENG live streaming details

The Sri Lanka vs England live streaming is available on Sony Sports 2 and Sony Sports 2 HD in India. Fans who wish to watch the match online can do so on the SonyLIV app and website. Other than that, one can keep an eye on the SL vs ENG live scores and updates through the websites and social media channels of the English and Sri Lankan cricket boards.

India vs England 2021

On January 21, the England Cricket Board (ECB) announced their 16-member squad for the first two Tests against India in February. Jonny Bairstow was one among three players to be rested by the board. Here is a look at the entire English squad for the first half of India vs England 2021 Test series.

16 players 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿

6 travelling reserves 🏏

All the details here 👇 — England Cricket (@englandcricket) January 21, 2021

