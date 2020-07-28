Jonty Rhodes Invests In India's First-ever Ayurveda AI Health Wellness Tech Brand

Former South African batsman Jonty Rhodes is widely regarded as one of the greatest fielders of all time. The cricketer-turned-coach has now taken to entrepreneurship, as he recently launched India’s first-ever online Ayurveda-AI health tech wellness brand: WE R Wellness. Jonty Rhodes is a well-known fitness enthusiast and he launched the program with experienced Ayurveda specialist Dr Onkar Rajiv Bilgi and experienced business leader in the tech department, Rajat Sharma.

Jonty Rhodes launches India’s first online Ayurveda-AI health tech wellness brand on 51st birthday

Jonty Rhodes turned 51 on Monday, July 27. The same day, he took to his social media accounts to endorse the newly-launched Ayurveda wellness brand WE R Wellness. In his tweet, he described his venture as exciting with endless possibilities in the caption.

Now that I am another year older, in the face of global uncertainties, my venture into wellness is exciting, with endless possibilities, and yet daunting, as the landscape we once knew has definitely altered https://t.co/NVHZQLTrrx — Jonty Rhodes (@JontyRhodes8) July 27, 2020

The brand’s premise is to implement authentic Ayurveda wellness in health by the means of artificial intelligence. It is aimed to position India as a global destination across sports recovery as well as healing from injuries through Ayurveda means. The WE R Wellness would conduct online seminars where they will teach the key health points on Ayurveda lifestyle and nutrition to the enrolling participants and users.

IPL 2020: Jonty Rhodes in KXIP

Jonty Rhodes is expected to join the Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) camp for the Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season in September. He was recently appointed as the fielding coach of the franchise. During the IPL 2020, he will be seen working alongside KXIP’s head coach Anil Kumble and batting coach Wasim Jaffer for the KL Rahul-led line-up.

How much is Jonty Rhodes net worth?

According to Africa Mania, the Jonty Rhodes net worth is estimated to be approximately US$10 million (i.e. ₹76 crore) as of 2020. Some of his net worth comprises of his earnings from Cricket South Africa (CSA) as a former cricket player. The net worth of the 51-year-old is also comprised of his income from Isuzu Motors and other brand endorsement deals.

The former cricketer has also been a regular feature across IPL seasons, with his latest association with KXIP all set to commence when the IPL 2020 sets off in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in September. The Jonty Rhodes IPL salary also constitutes a part of his overall net worth. Before his IPL 2020 contract signing for KXIP, he was associated with Mumbai Indians till 2017.

Disclaimer: The above Jonty Rhodes net worth information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the Jonty Rhodes net worth figures. Additionally, the information about the Jonty Rhodes' wellness program is provided by BusinessWire India.

