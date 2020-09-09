IPL 2020 Broadcasters Name THIS MS Dhoni-endorsed Product As Associate Sponsor

The Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season is all set to launch in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from September 19 onwards. Earlier this month, the IPL 2020 broadcasters, i.e. Star India Network, roped in two more associate sponsors for the tournament. As evidenced from the recent IPL 2020 commercial, the broadcasters have partnered up with Gillette and Association of Mutual Funds of India (AMFI).

IPL 2020 broadcaster’s associate sponsor endorsed by MS Dhoni and Sachin Tendulkar

The signing of Gillette and AMFI takes the total number of broadcast sponsors of IPL 2020 to 13. The network has already roped in brands like Coca Cola India, Polycab, Asian Paints, MRF and Kamala Pasand. In an interview with the Economic Times earlier this month, Star Sports CEO Gautam Thakar said that they are still in advanced stages of negotiations in some categories for associate IPL sponsors buyouts.

Interestingly, the newly-signed AMFI is endorsed by former Indian captains MS Dhoni and Sachin Tendulkar. Both cricketers were roped in by the association in January this year. The promotional campaign, titled ‘Mutual Funds Sahi Hai’, was aimed to spread awareness among people about mutual funds.

IPL 2020: MS Dhoni in CSK

MS Dhoni is now slated to represent the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) franchise in the upcoming IPL 2020 season. The cricketer had been on a sabbatical since July 2019 and in August this year, he announced his retirement from international cricket. MS Dhoni’s comeback to the field as CSK captain remains one of the most talked-about aspects of the tournament.

How much is MS Dhoni net worth?

According to caknowledge.com, the MS Dhoni net worth figure is estimated to be ₹760 crore (US$101 million) as of March 2020. His net worth figure comprises of his earnings from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as an active Indian cricket player. The aforementioned MS Dhoni net worth also comprises of his salary from participating in IPL for CSK.

Additionally, MS Dhoni earns money through his numerous endorsement deals and his various business ventures. The cricketer is the co-owner of a popular Hockey India League team Ranchi Rays. He also co-owns Chennaiyin FC, a football club from Indian Super League. Additionally, the esteemed wicketkeeper-batsman is associated in brand endorsement deals with Orient Electric, Snickers, Indigo Paints among several others.

