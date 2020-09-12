Kevin Pietersen Predicts Team That Will Win IPL 2020 And It Is NOT CSK Or MI

Former England captain Kevin Pietersen has reached the UAE to take part in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League starting September 19. The 40-year-old, who is a part of the IPL 2020 commentary team, was recently in England where he was commentating in the three-match T20I series between England and Australia. Kevin Pietersen took to Instagram and announced his arrival in Dubai.

Kevin Pietersen predicts team that will lift IPL 2020 trophy

Kevin Pietersen posted a picture of himself on the photo and video sharing app. He captioned the photo, "From a bubble in the UK to a bubble in Dubai...! I love that we have cricket back and as always very excited about working on". Kevin Pietersen further asked his fans to predict who will win the IPL 2020. The Englishman had his pick as he he hoped Delhi Capitals to lift the IPL 2020 trophy. Pietersen's prediction might have a lot to do with the fact that he has a soft corner for the Capitals, who were previously known as the Delhi Daredevils, as he has played for them in the past with much success.

The Delhi Capitals, who are one of the three teams to not win the IPL yet, will hope to lay their hands on the coveted trophy this year. The performances of the youngsters will be key in determining how far the Delhi-based franchise goes into the tournament. Delhi Capitals had finished third last season after losing to the eventual runners-up CSK in Qualifier 2.

At the same time, a new-look Delhi franchise (formerly known as Delhi Daredevils till the 2018 edition) had also made it to the playoffs for the first time after seven years. Besides Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Shikhar Dhawan and Shimron Hetmyer, the Capitals have also acquired the services of seasoned campaigners in the form of Ravichandran Ashwin and Ajinkya Rahane for IPL 2020. Delhi Capitals will take on Kings XI Punjab in their first match of IPL 2020 on September 20 in Dubai.

Kevin Pietersen Net Worth

According to wealtholino.com, the Kevin Pietersen net worth is at $7.5 million. The Kevin Pietersen net worth includes his earnings from being an international cricketer and playing in T20 leagues. The right-hander played for various T20 franchises after his retirement. The Kevin Pietersen net worth also includes his income from endorsements as well as being a cricket commentator. Currently, he is cricket commentator as well as an analyst. Pietersen also owns a Lamborghini Gallardo worth €160,000 ($190,000).

Delhi Capitals squad for IPL 2020

Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Rishabh Pant (Wicketkeeper), Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ajinkya Rahane, Shikhar Dhawan, Axar Patel, Marcus Stoinis, Kagiso Rabada, Amit Mishra, Alex Carey, Jason Roy, Chris Woakes, Prithvi Shaw, Harshal Patel, Sandeep Lamichhane, Ishant Sharma, Avesh khan, Keemo Paul, Mohit Sharma, Tushar Deshpande, Lalit Yadav

IMAGE COURTESY: KEVIN PIETERSEN INSTAGRAM