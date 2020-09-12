Steve Smith Likely To Miss 2nd ODI Against England After Getting Hit On Head In Practice

Australia's batting maestro Steve Smith is likely to miss the second ODI against England as he is all set to undergo tests to check concussion after he was hit on his head during practice. Australia got off to a bright start against hosts England in the first ODI, picking up a 19-run win on Friday. Smith will undergo a second concussion test before his availability is considered for the second game which is scheduled for Sunday. Star pacer Mitchell Starc is also likely to miss the second game owing to some groin pain but will be assessed before the playing XI is named.

Steve Smith sustained a blow on the head in the nets from a throw-down by a coaching staff member on the match eve. As a result, Smith missed the ODI opener against the hosts on Friday as a precautionary measure. "He got a knock on the head in practice. It's a precautionary measure to leave him out," Australia limited-overs captain Aaron Finch had said.

Smith likely to miss second ODI

Hazlewood stars as Australia win 1st ODI

Josh Hazlewood bowled brilliantly for 3-26 and took a diving catch for the key wicket of Jonny Bairstow to help Australia beat England by 19 runs despite a maiden century by Sam Billings in their one-day international here. Needing a record chase at Old Trafford of 295 to win on Friday, England was reduced to 13-2 by Hazlewood and then 57-4 when legspinner Adam Zampa took two of his four wickets. Bairstow (84) and Sam Billings (118 off 109 balls) put on 103 for the fifth wicket, but their partnership ended when Hazlewood got across to his right in cow corner to take a catch on the dive to remove Bairstow.

Billings pushed through for a defiant and innovative hundred but ran out of time in the face of some solid bowling under the lights, eventually losing his wicket off the final ball of the match. England finished on 275-9. Hazlewood bowled so well early that he was given eight straight overs at the top of the innings, after which he had 2-21 with three maidens. "There was a little bit there with the new ball and I made the most of it," said the paceman, who is a mainstay in the test team but sometimes rested in white-ball cricket. "I was lucky to get a couple of early ones and keep them under pressure." Australia took the lead in the three-match series against the world champions without star batsman Steve Smith, who was rested as a precaution after being hit on the head in the nets on Thursday. Smith has passed a concussion test and will be assessed again on Saturday ahead of the second match in Manchester on Sunday.

