Kolkata Knight Riders Partner With IPL '1st-timers' And Indian Popular Soap Brand Medimix

Two-time IPL champions Kolkata Knight Riders have signed up herbal soap brand 'Medimix' as their official SkinFit and Hygiene partner for the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020). As per the Medimix KKR deal, the soap brand will look after the hygiene and health of KKR's cricketers as a matter of main concern by providing hand hygiene products to the Kolkata Knight Riders from their recently-launched hand washes and hand sanitizers range.

The soap brand is also set to provide hand sanitizer dispensers to safeguard the environment and to help in stopping the proliferation of the ungodly virus. The brand's logo will be featured on the trousers of the Kolkata Knight Riders' players throughout the tournament.

Speaking about the Medimix KKR deal, the Chairman & Managing Director of Cholayil Private Limited, the company that owns Medimix, Pradeep Cholayil said that they are thrilled to partner with the Kolkata Knight Riders as their Official SkinFit and Hygiene Partner for IPL 2020. He added that this partnership with the Kolkata Knight Riders is a key milestone as this would give them an opportunity to improve awareness by leveraging the fan following power of KKR as a team.

Cholayil stated that cricket is a religion in India and they see a great fit with the IPL 2020 especially after getting into the hand wash and sanitizers segment. He was sure that the Medimix KKR deal will also offer them an opportunity to expand awareness in East India. This will be Medimix's first association of any kind with the IPL.

Kolkata Knight Riders' head of marketing, Kaustubh Jha also said that they are proud to have Medimix, a homegrown Indian ayurvedic brand as their hygiene partner. He added that this year, hygiene and safety have been of paramount importance and they believe in providing their players with a product that is not only known for its quality but is also safe to use. Jha opined that they look forward to a successful partnership with Medimix on board this year.

Meanwhile, the IPL 2020 is scheduled to start on September 19 with the final scheduled to be played on November 10. The Kolkata Knight Riders, who last won the coveted IPL title six years ago, will look to replicate their heroics from the 2014 edition and lay their hands on the IPL 2020 trophy. The Dinesh Karthik-led team has some top-notch T20 players with their ranks, which makes them one of the contenders to win the IPL 2020. Kolkata Knight Riders will take on Mumbai Indians in their opening fixture on September 23 in Dubai.

KKR squad for IPL 2020

Dinesh Karthik (Captain and Wicketkeeper), Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Eoin Morgan, Andre Russell, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Nitish Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Tom Banton, Rahul Tripathi, Rinku Singh, Harry Gurney, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Mavi, Shubman Gill, Siddhesh Lad, Nikhil Naik, M Siddharth, Varun Chakravarti, Chris Green.

IMAGE COURTESY: KKR & MEDIMIXAYURVEDA TWITTER