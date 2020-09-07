Jos Buttler Boldly Hailed As 'England's Best-ever White-ball Player' By S Broad, M Vaughan

England, on the back of Jos Buttler’s batting heroics, defeated Australia by six wickets at Southampton on Sunday, September 6. The win enabled the home side to pocket the three-match T20I series with a game to spare. During the course of the match, Jos Buttler registered his 9th T20I half-century and was fittingly named the ‘Player of the Match’.

England vs Australia 2020: Jos Buttler delivers knockout punch at Southampton, watch highlights

England vs Australia 2020: Adulations galore for Jos Buttler

England, batting second, chased down Australia’s 157-7 with six wickets and seven balls to spare. Opening batsman Jos Buttler remained unbeaten at 77 till the end as he delivered the knockout punch with a straight six over the sightscreen. His 54-ball statement of indomitability was fuelled with eight boundaries and two sixes against Mitchell Starc and co.

Apparently, Jos Buttler’s batting masterclass ignited some interest from active and former English cricketers alike with Stuart Broad and Michael Vaughan expressing some words of admirations for the wicketkeeper-batsman. Broad, who joined the 500-wickets club in Tests earlier this English summer, took to Twitter where he described Buttler as England’s “best-ever white-ball cricketer”. Similarly, former England captain-turned-commentator Michael Vaughan also described the Somerset-born cricketer as “England’s greatest white ball player”.

Stuart Broad, Michael Vaughan praise Jos Buttler after England vs Australia 2020 second T20I

England’s best ever white ball cricketer does it again. ⭐️ @josbuttler 🔥🏏 https://t.co/jMGW8HXApS — Stuart Broad (@StuartBroad8) September 6, 2020

As one of the worst white ball cricketers to represent England I am highly qualified to say I think we are witnessing England’s greatest White player in @josbuttler !!! #OnOn — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) September 6, 2020

England vs Australia 2020: ENG vs AUS live streaming in India for third T20I

For ENG vs AUS live streaming in India, fans can tune into Sony SIX SD and HD on Tuesday at 10:30 PM IST for the third England vs Australia 2020 T20I. Sony Sports Network are the official broadcasters of the England vs Australia 2020 series. Fans can also watch the ENG vs AUS live streaming in India on the Sony LIV app. For ENG vs AUS live scores and in-match highlights, viewers can keep tabs on the social media accounts of England Cricket and Cricket Australia’s official social media handles. The ENG vs AUS live streaming in India will also be available to JIO TV subscribers and Airtel TV users.

IPL 2020: Jos Buttler in Rajasthan Royals

Jos Buttler is now slated to represent the Rajasthan Royals franchise in the upcoming Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season. The IPL 2020 is scheduled to launch on September 19 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The explosive English opener has been part of the Rajasthan Royals since 2018 and was retained by the franchise during the IPL 2020 trading and transfer window last year as well.

