Jos Buttler Lauds Ex-Mumbai Indians Captain Rohit Sharma's 'effortless' Batting

In his four-season stint in the IPL till now, English wicket-keeper batsman Jos Buttler has made his presence felt. In his 45 IPL matches till now, Buttler has scored 1386 runs with a high score of 95*. Buttler is currently playing for the Rajasthan Royals and was retained by the team for the IPL 2020.

Jos Buttler lauds former Mumbai Indians' captain Rohit Sharma's abilities

Recently, Jos Buttler took part in an Instagram live by his IPL team Rajasthan Royals. During this live session, the English keeper lauded his former Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma for his exceptional abilities with the bat. Buttler, who completed England's World Cup winning run out in the 2019 final, played with Rohit Sharma in the Mumbai Indians during the 2016 and 2017 IPL seasons.

Jos Buttler talked about how Rohit Sharma can settle well into a match and then tonk big hundreds at will. Referring to the five hundreds scored by the Mumbai Indians skipper at the 2019 World Cup, Buttler commended how Sharma "takes people down" effortlessly. The English keeper explained how Indian players used to be weak with the short balls but players like Rohit Sharma have begun to dominate the short length deliveries along with the fuller length ones.

IPL 2020: Jos Buttler to don the RR jersey in 2020?

Jos Buttler was supposed to join the Rajasthan Royals for IPL 2020 but the ongoing coronavirus pandemic has led to the reported indefinite suspension of the IPL. Therefore, Buttler's presence in IPL 2020 is highly unpredictable. Even if the IPL 2020 ends up happening at some point, the impact of the pandemic in UK and their travel guidelines might not allow Buttler to travel to India. Jos Buttler recently auctioned off his 2019 World Cup winning jersey to raise money for essential coronavirus recovery equipment. His jersey was sold for an amount approximately equal to ₹60 lakh.

