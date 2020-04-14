Jos Buttler Reveals Embarrassing First-ever Talk With Idol AB De Villiers During IPL

England star batsman Jos Buttler is one of the most destructive batsmen in the world cricket right now. Jos Buttler is already considered as one of the best ODI players to have played for England. Jos Buttler has been an integral part of England's ODI side that has dominated the format in the last few years.

ALSO READ | Jos Buttler Donation: The Englishman Raises ₹60.86 Lakh For UK Hospital From Auctioning World Cup Winning Jersey

At the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup, Jos Buttler was instrumental in England’s World Cup triumph at home. Jos Buttler played a number of crucial knocks during the competition. In the league stage against Pakistan, he scored 103 from 76 balls (the then-fastest century by an English batsman in a World Cup). Jos Buttler also scored 64 against Bangladesh before scoring 59 in the final against New Zealand. Jos Buttler also scored crucial seven runs in the Super Over and ran out Martin Guptill to give England their first-ever World Cup win.

ALSO READ | IPL: Who owns RCB? United Spirits' initial investment in the IPL team and current brand value

Jos Buttler recalls first meeting with 'idol' AB de Villiers

Jos Buttler recently revealed the name of his idol during The Royals Podcast Episode 3. Jos Buttler said that former South Africa skipper AB de Villiers has been his ‘idol’ during his growing up years. Jos Buttler also revealed a hilarious incident involving AB de Villiers. Jos Buttler, who was bought by Rajasthan Royals in 2018 said that while he was playing for Mumbai Indians, he came to know a bit about AB de Villiers. Jos Buttler said that once AB de Villiers had told him that he will catch up with him for a beer after the game.

ALSO READ | IPL: RCB prodigy Devdutt Padikkal credits Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir for rapid career rise

Jos Buttler recited that it was a massive moment for him as a player to have a beer with his idol. He told his wife that they are going straight to the bar. Jos Buttler added that he conversed with AB De Villiers for about 20 minutes. After a few minutes, Buttler’s wife asked AB de Villiers in which part of New Zealand he lives. And, that was the moment when Jos Buttler was felt embarrassed.

ALSO READ | IPL: AB de Villiers' hit RCB debut on Apr 9, 2011 makes IPL team's fans nostalgic on Twitter

IMAGE COURTESY: JOS BUTTLER INSTAGRAM