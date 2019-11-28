Jos Buttler May Miss Out In The 2nd Test Due To A Back Injury, Ollie Pope To Keep Wickets

Jos Buttler's availability is in doubt for England's second Test against New Zealand at the Seddon Park, Hamilton which starts from Friday due to a back injury. This was announced by England Cricket on social media.

Who will keep wickets for England in the 2nd Test?

This comes as a huge blow for England who have already lost the first Test by a comprehensive margin for the hosts. Meanwhile, in case if Buttler is ruled out, then it remains to be seen who will be replacing him as the wicket-keeper batsman. As per reports, English skipper Joe Root has confirmed that Ollie Pope will keep the wickets in case if Buttler misses out. Pope has the experience of keeping wickets at the first-class level. At the same time, it also remains to be seen if the team management decides to make Jonny Bairstow don the wicket-keeper's gloves. In the first Test, Jos Buttler had scored 43 in the first innings but failed to open his account in the second and lasted for only 18 deliveries.

New Zealand outclass England in the 1st Test

New Zealand scored a mammoth 615/9 riding on wicket-keeper batsman BJ Watling's double century (205). England who had won the toss and batted first were bundled out for 353 in their first innings and when they looked to reduce their deficit in the second, they could not negotiate with the Kiwi bowling attack and were bundled out for 197 as the hosts registered a victory by an innings and 65 runs in Mount Maunganui. Nonetheless, the ongoing two-match Test series is not a part of the ICC World Test Championship.

