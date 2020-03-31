Jos Buttler Stumped After Piers Morgan Asks Him Bedroom-related Question In Front Of Wife

British journalist Piers Morgan is no stranger to cricket-related controversies. Piers Morgan has time and again found himself in a war of words with sportsmen. He is known for courting controversy with his comments on social media.

Piers Morgan's question leaves Jos Buttler red-faced

Piers Morgan was at it once again as he asked England wicket-keeper Jos Buttler if winning the Cricket World Cup felt better than sexual intercourse. To make matters worse, Piers Morgan popped the question in front of Jos Buttler's wife and daughter. Jos Buttler starred for England in the Cricket World Cup final with the bat in both, the 50 overs as well as the Super Over. Jos Buttler then whipped off the bails to run out Martin Guptill on the final ball of the Super Over to hand England a famous victory.

This was England's first-ever Cricket World Cup victory which was even sweeter because it came on home soil. Piers Morgan was reflecting back on the famous win as he interviewed Jos Buttler at his family home via video-link.

The Good Morning Britain host went on to ask Jos Buttler if the Cricket World Cup win at Lord’s was better than sexual intercourse in front of wife Louise and daughter Georgia Rose, who was born just a few months before that victory. Piers Morgan revealed that he recently asked Eoin Morgan if the Cricket World Cup Victory moment was better than sexual intercourse and he said a 'yes' without any hesitation.

Piers Morgan added that Eoin Morgan didn't have his wife there and while Buttler did, he anyway went on to ask the question. Jos Buttler and his wife were instantly taken aback by the question before they laughed off the question. Jos Buttler said, "No, but it was a close second."

Jos Buttler will play for Rajasthan Royals in the IPL 2020 if the tournament goes ahead. IPL 2020 was supposed to start on March 29 but was postponed to April 15 due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, with the country under lockdown in recent weeks, the future of the tournament remains uncertain.

IMAGE COURTESY: JOS BUTTLER INSTAGRAM