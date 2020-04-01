Jos Buttler Receives Boxing Champion Anthony Joshua's Bid For 2019 World Cup Shirt

Jos Buttler's bid to raise money for coronavirus has already gathered momentum with reports saying that the World Cup winner has already received a bid in excess of £60,000 for the jersey he wore at the tournament. Jos Buttler had put his shirt up for sale to raise funds to help those affected by the coronavirus crisis earlier this week. Among the bidders, British boxer Anthony Joshua has come forward to buy the jersey that the wicketkeeper was wearing when England won Cricket World Cup final against New Zealand.

Jos Buttler raising funds for charity

The money collected from the highest bidder for Jos Buttler's World Cup jersey will be given to the Royal Brompton and Harefield Hospitals Charity, which last week launched an emergency appeal to provide life-saving equipment for people suffering from coronavirus. The Cricket World Cup jersey worn by Jos Buttler has been signed by his teammates.

To bid on my World Cup shirt in aid of the @RBHCharity go to ... https://t.co/9E4vuoVaPn — Jos Buttler (@josbuttler) March 31, 2020

Jos Buttler ask Virat Kohli to retweet his post

In order to ensure that his message reaches more people in order to raise more funds for coronavirus victims, Jos Buttler, in a twitter post tagged Virat Kohli and other cricketers, asking them to retweet his video.

Anthony Joshua message for fans during coronavirus

Unified World Heavyweight Champion Anthony Joshua posted a video message to show his support and also offer condolences to people suffering due to coronavirus. In his video, Anthony Joshua wished a speedy recovery to the people who are suffering from coronavirus. He also said that to the ones who have lost loved ones, he wants them to keep their head up as they have his love and blessings. Anthony Joshua also revealed that he lost a close friend to coronavirus.

Sending a message from a distance 💙 pic.twitter.com/kfCEfMeARn — Anthony Joshua (@anthonyfjoshua) March 31, 2020

