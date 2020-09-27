Sneak Peek Into Ricky Ponting's Dressing Room Speech: Here's What He Said Post Delhi's Win

After putting an all-round performance against mighty Chennai and earning two wins in a row, Delhi Head Coach Ricky Ponting has been delighted as ever. Ponting's happiness could be gauged from his post-match speech in the Delhi dressing room as he lauded the boys for the clinical victory. Impressed by their performance against Chennai, the Head Coach also gave Shreyas Iyer & Co. a one-day off after the victory.

Praising Andrich Notrje for his two terrific performances in both the matches, "Man of the Match was Nortje, he is sitting down over there. The only thing I have written about you tonight is that you've gotta have a shave before the next game. But mate, what you've done in the two games. I know you were a little bit nervous in game one, but not tonight. You were clear... You executed it really well."

While Prithvi Shaw officially won the man of the match award for his innings of 62 runs, Ponting awarded Axar Patel and Andrich Nortje as the Dressing Room Man of the Match award. The duo was awarded chocolates for the fine performances. Speaking of Shaw's brilliant opening innings, Ponting said, "If you hit boundaries off decent balls, front and backfoot, without having to take any risks. What you have done tonight, without taking any risk, that is a blueprint for you now for the rest of the tournament. You don't need to change anything."

The former Australian skipper also highlighted Kagiso Rabada's opening spell which set the tone for the entire match. Ponting praised the Proteas speedster for leading from the front and putting Chennai under pressure right from the start.

Delhi continue unbeaten run

Delhi registered their second consecutive win in Dream11 IPL 2020 as they got the better of Chennai at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Friday. By the virtue of this win, the Shreyas Iyer-led side are now at the summit of the points table.

After being put in to bat by Chennai skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni, openers Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan added 94 runs for the opening wicket before Dhawan was trapped plumb in front of the wicket. Shaw and skipper Shreyas Iyer then rebuilt for Delhi. The young opener looked in great touch and at one point, it seemed that he would single-handedly take his team to a formidable total. However, that was not to be as he was outfoxed by veteran leggie Piyush Chawla for a stellar 64 (43).

The Chennai batsmen failed to apply themselves as openers Shane Watson and Murali Vijay were dismissed before the Powerplay overs. Spinners Amit Mishra and Axar Patel made things difficult for the batsmen and even though Kedar Jadhav and Faf du Plessis added 54 runs for the fourth-wicket stand, they failed to keep up with the required run-rate as it kept on getting steeper and once Faf was dismissed, all Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja could do was delay the inevitable as they looked to reduce their deficit taking the Net-Run-Rate (NRR) into consideration.