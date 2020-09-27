IPL 2020: Dinesh Karthik Names 3 Kolkata Players He Would Want To Swap With Delhi Players

Winning their first match of the season, Dinesh Karthik & Co. bagged their first two points of the season on Saturday after losing their first match against Mumbai. Skipper Dinesh Karthik was delighted to grab a win under their belt after an all-round performance against Hyderabad. However, the skipper has a wish-list, when it comes to trading players if he had the opportunity.

Speaking to Delhi spinner Ravi Ashwin on his YouTube show after the win, Karthik revealed the names of players he would love to swap with Delhi, if he had the opportunity. Proteas speedster Kagiso Rabada was on top of Karthik's list. He added that he would swap Rabada with Lockie Ferguson. The South African speedster has been making waves in the IPL 2020 already with a terrific super over in his first match and an all-round performance against Chennai.

Secondly, Karthik mentioned that he would swap Nitish Rana with Delhi skipper Shreyas Iyer. The Delhi skipper has also been in good touch leading his side from the front. However, surprisingly, Karthik stated that he would also swap Kolkata's spinmaster Sunil Narine. Apart from leading the spin department, Narine also opens the batting for Kolkata with the aim of getting some quick runs. Karthik stated that he would swap Narine with the veteran offie - Ravi Ashwin - himself.

Kolkata earn first two points

Earning their first two points of the season, Kolkata defeated Hyderabad by 7 wickets on Saturday at Abu Dhabi. Dinesh Karthik & Co. put up complete all-round performance as the players stepped up with the ball and bat as well. Shubman Gill played an instrumental innings of 70 runs off 62 deliveries as he anchored the Kolkata innings and guided them over the line. English skipper Eoin Morgan supported Gill as he held the other end strong and scored 42 off 29.

Chasing a total of 143, Kolkata were in a spot of bother as they lost early wickets. Danger slogger Sunil Narine was dismissed in the second over by Khaleel Ahmed while Nitesh Rana was also sent back after a short cameo. Skipper Dinesh Karthik then took the onus upon himself to, but his stay at the crease was short-lived courtesy of Rashid Khan's brilliant delivery to trap him plumb. It was then Gill & Morgan who anchored the entire innings stitching a partnership of 67 runs for the fourth wicket.

