IPL 2020: Kolkata Bag First Two Points Of The Season, Defeat Hyderabad By 7 Wickets

Earning their first two points of the season, Kolkata defeated Hyderabad by 7 wickets on Saturday at Abu Dhabi. Dinesh Karthik & Co. put up complete all-round performance as the players stepped up with the ball and bat as well. Shubman Gill played an instrumental innings of 70 runs off 62 deliveries as he anchored the Kolkata innings and guided them over the line. English skipper Eoin Morgan supported Gill as he held the other end strong and scored 42 off 29.

Chasing a total of 143, Kolkata were in a spot of bother as they lost early wickets. Danger slogger Sunil Narine was dismissed in the second over by Khaleel Ahmed while Nitesh Rana was also sent back after a short cameo. Skipper Dinesh Karthik then took the onus upon himself to, but his stay at the crease was short-lived courtesy of Rashid Khan's brilliant delivery to trap him plumb. It was then Gill & Morgan who anchored the entire innings stitching a partnership of 67 runs for the fourth wicket.

Kolkata restrict Hyderabad

Kolkata put on a completely dominating performance with the ball as they restricted Hyderabad for 142 off the first 20 overs. While Cummins got rid of in-form Bairstow early in the innings, skipper David Warner kept going and looked dangerous. Young spinner Varun Chakravarthy then baffled the Hyderabad skipper with a dream delivery. Then Manish Pandey and Wriddhiman Saha continued to build the innings for the Orange Army.

However, with the boundaries drying up and innings end approaching Manish Pandey attempted to big and was eventually caught and bowled by Andre Russell. Pandey top-scored for Hyderabad as he brought up his half-century before getting dismissed.

