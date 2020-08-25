Jos Buttler's Catch To Dismiss Fawad Alam Makes Netizens Criticise Umpires; Watch Video

Pakistan batsman Fawad Alam, who made his return to Test cricket after a long and agonising wait of 11 years, didn't have luck on his side. After getting dismissed for a duck in the first innings, the southpaw was caught by gloveman Jos Buttler off the bowling of Dom Bess during 37th over in the second innings for 21. However, later in the replays, it was revealed that Jos Buttler’s gloves passed the stumps while the ball was being bowled, which is regarded as a no-ball as per the laws of cricket.

Jos Buttler broke this law while dismissing Fawad Alam

Looks like Buttler's gloves weren't "wholly behind the wicket". If the ball was in play at this point (released by Bess), I believe it should have been called a no ball. #ENGvPAK pic.twitter.com/AhuQiWiOAx — Danny (@dafrankland) August 23, 2020

According to the laws of cricket, the law 27.3 states that: “The wicket-keeper shall remain wholly behind the wicket at the striker’s end from the moment the ball comes into play until a ball delivered by the bowler touches the bat or person of the striker or passes the wicket at the striker’s end. In the event of the wicketkeeper contravening this law, the striker’s end umpire shall call and signal no-ball as soon as applicable after the delivery of the ball.”

In this case, Jos Buttler's gloves weren't wholly behind the stumps, which is why Fawad Alam should have been awarded a life.

The incident came to light when a Twitter user suggested that Fawad Alam should have been given not out as Jos Buttler’s gloves seemingly passing the stumps during the course of the delivery. Recently, the off-field umpire was given the task of calling the front-foot no balls but perhaps it seems like there is another task to add into their role.

Here's the video of Jos Buttler's catch to dismiss Fawad Alam

Jos Buttler's excellent Test continues with this very good take behind the stumps 👏pic.twitter.com/nHGNMWg3UW — Wisden (@WisdenCricket) August 23, 2020

Meanwhile, Pakistan reached 100/2 at stumps on Day 4 with skipper Azhar Ali and Babar Azam at the crease. The start of play on Day 5 was delayed due to rains. Pakistan have 8 wickets in their hands to save the Test match. England are already 1-0 up in the England vs Pakistan 2020 series and even if this game ends in a draw they will still pocket the series.

England vs Pakistan 2020: ENG vs PAK live streaming

The England vs Pakistan 2020 live streaming in India is available to viewers on Sony LIV. But fans can also enjoy the scores of the England vs Pakistan 2020 live in India by logging onto FanCode. The England vs Pakistan 2020 live streaming in India telecast would additionally be available on Sony SIX. Apart from the Sony Network, the England vs Pakistan 2020 live streaming will be available on Airtel TV and Jio TV. The Day 5 of the third England vs Pakistan 2020 Test is still to commence, at the time of writing this report.

