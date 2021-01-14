Sophie Devine Hits Fastest-ever Ton In T20 Cricket During Women's Super Smash Game: WATCH

New Zealand star batswoman Sophie Devine smashed a scintillating hundred and recorded the fastest hundred in the history of Women's T20 cricket during Match 15 of the Women's Super Smash T20 2021 between Otago Women and Wellington Women on Wednesday. The Devine fastest T20 hundred came in just 36 balls, thus breaking a record that stood for more than a decade, which was a 38-ball century from West Indies' Deandra Dottin in 2010. Dottin's hundred was ncidentally the first hundred in Women’s T20 cricket history.

Devine scored an unbeaten 108 off 38 balls, a knock which was laced with nine fours and as many sixes. Notably, this was Devine's first competitive match in any format since the Rebel Women's Big Bash League ended in November. Moreover, her quarantine ended just three days prior to the match on Sunday after she extended her stay in Australia in late December.

As far as the game is concerned, having won the toss, Otago Women won the toss and elected to bat first. Otago batswomen didn't get going as they could only manage 128/7 in their 20 overs. In response, Devine and Maddy Green opened the innings for Wellington. Devine went berserk from the word go as she took all the Otago bowlers to the cleaners. Wellington chased the target in just 8.4 overs and sealed the game by 10 wickets. Devine scored her runs at an astonishing strike-rate of 284.

Before the Devine fastest T20 hundred, the fastest T20 hundred by an Australian batswoman was scored by Grace Harris in 42 balls for the Brisbane Heat in 2018. As far as the fastest T20 century in the history of cricket is concerned, it is West Indian stalwart, Chris Gayle who scored the fastest century in T20 cricket, in just 30 balls in IPL 2013.

Speaking about her record ton after the game, Devine said that she was really nervous in the morning. She added that whenever one has a bit of an extended break away from the game, one gets nervous about whether one can come back into it. However, she reckoned that it was nice to spend some time in the middle and hit a few out of the middle. Meanwhile, Devine's sweet gesture also impressed the cricketing community as she went into the crowd after play to check on the well-being of a young girl, who was unhurt after she was struck by one of her sixes.

Sophie Devine career stats

The Devine career stats in international cricket are extremely impressive. Devine has featured in 108 ODIs and 94 T20Is where she has scored 2660 and 2447 runs respectively. She also has 73 ODI wickets and 91 T20I wickets to her name.

