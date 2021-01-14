Puneet Bisht Breaks MASSIVE KL Rahul Record After 146* In Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Game

India's domestic season has begun in full swing with the commencement of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021. The country's premier T20 tournament has started in splendid fashion with fans being treated with some glorious cricketing action. In just four days since its commencement, the competition has seen some sensational knocks and outstanding bowling spells.

ALSO READ | Is Steve Smith set to lose lucrative IPL 2021 deal with Rajasthan after SCG Test antics?

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021: Puneet Bisht breaks big records held by KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer

On Wednesday, one such staggering knock was played by Meghalaya captain Puneet Bisht who scored a sensational 146 not out off just 51 balls against Mizroam in Chennai. The Bisht 146 run knock was laced with 6 fours and 17 towering sixes. Courtesy of his thrilling knock, Meghalaya posted a gigantic total of 230/6 in their 20 overs after being invited to bat first. Opener Yogesh Tiwari also contributed with a 47-ball 53.

ALSO READ | IPL 2021 auction: Kolkata provide BIG update on ex-captain Dinesh Karthik's future

Mizoram now need some serious batting to hunt down or even get close to the target. After a steady 33-run start, Mizoram crumbled like a pack of cards as they lost wickets one after the other. Mizoram couldn't handle the pressure of such a huge run chase and only managed 100/9 in their 20 overs, thus granting Meghalaya a whopping 130-run win. During his astounding knock, Bisht ended up breaking a plethora of records.

ALSO READ | Kyle Jamieson could land IPL 2021 contract after teams' NZ coaches take note of pacer

Bisht's 146* is now the highest individual score by a captain-keeper in T20 cricket. The right-hander went past KL Rahul who scored 132* while leading Punjab against Bangalore in Dream11 IPL 2020.

Bisht's 146* is also the second highest individual score by an Indian batsman in T20 cricket with Shreyas Iyer's 147 for Mumbai against Sikkim during the 2018-19 SMAT season being the first.

Bisht's staggering knock included 17 sixes which is the most by an Indian batter in T20s. The previous best was 15 sixes hit by Iyer against Sikkim in 2018. Bisht's 17 sixes also is the joint second-highest number of sixes hit by a batsman in a T20 game. Gayle had also smashed 17 maximums during his marathon 175-run knock in 2013 IPL for Bangalore against Pune. The most number of sixes hit in a T20 match is 18 hit by Gayle during the 2017-18 BPL final for Rangpur Riders against Dhaka Dynamites..

Bisht's score is the second highest score by a captain in T20 cricket nehind Australian captain Aaron Finch's 172 that he scored against Zimbabwe in 2018. It is also the second highest score by a wicket-keeper in the format behind Pakistan stumper Kamran Akmal's 150 for Lahore against Islamabad in 2017.

ALSO READ | IPL 2020 winners Mumbai lose master strategist Pravin Amre to finalists Delhi

SOURCE: PUNEET BISHT FACEBOOK

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.