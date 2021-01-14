Puneet Bisht Breaks MASSIVE KL Rahul Record After 146* In Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Game

Quick links:
India's domestic season has begun in full swing with the commencement of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021. The country's premier T20 tournament has started in splendid fashion with fans being treated with some glorious cricketing action. In just four days since its commencement, the competition has seen some sensational knocks and outstanding bowling spells.
On Wednesday, one such staggering knock was played by Meghalaya captain Puneet Bisht who scored a sensational 146 not out off just 51 balls against Mizroam in Chennai. The Bisht 146 run knock was laced with 6 fours and 17 towering sixes. Courtesy of his thrilling knock, Meghalaya posted a gigantic total of 230/6 in their 20 overs after being invited to bat first. Opener Yogesh Tiwari also contributed with a 47-ball 53.
Mizoram now need some serious batting to hunt down or even get close to the target. After a steady 33-run start, Mizoram crumbled like a pack of cards as they lost wickets one after the other. Mizoram couldn't handle the pressure of such a huge run chase and only managed 100/9 in their 20 overs, thus granting Meghalaya a whopping 130-run win. During his astounding knock, Bisht ended up breaking a plethora of records.
