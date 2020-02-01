Final Over Heroes Shami & Shardul Discuss Their Hamilton & Wellington Heroics On Chahal TV

Virat Kohli & co have had a rollercoaster of a week so far, with the Men in Blue grabbing two wins right from under the nose of New Zealand, first in Hamilton and then in Wellington. Both the 3rd and the 4th T20 in the ongoing series was decided after the contest went into a Super over, thanks to Shami at Hamilton and Shardul Thakur at Wellington. Having to defend 9 off the last over in the 3rd T20, Sham had bowled an exceptional last-over to get India back in the game, taking the prized scalps of Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor. Similarly, in the 4th T20, Shardul Thakur successfully drew India into another Super over after having defended 7 runs.

'Final over heroes' feature on Chahal TV

With the conclusion of the fourth T20 came the time for the star pacers Shami and Shardul to feature on the very famous Chahal TV. With two consecutive Super Over thrillers, India have gained an unassailable 4-0 lead and are now eyeing a whitewash with a win off the last T20 on Sunday. Speaking to Chahal, Shami and Shardul Thakur revealed what was going on in the heads as they prepared to give it their all to defend 9 runs and seven runs respectively. Shami revealed how he managed to keep his focus on defending the low score despite having gone for a boundary in the first ball of his over. Shardul, on the other hand, spoke about how he used the knuckleball to his advantage and ended up handing India another nail-biting win.

Shardul Thakur's remarkable final over

Shardul Thakur was given the responsibility of defending seven runs in the final over. Even though he had conceded a boundary, he took two wickets as Mitchell Santner was run out of the final ball as the scores of both teams were tied at the regulation time.

The Super Over

Jasprit Bumrah conceded 13 runs as he finished off well after some missed chances in the previous deliveries. Stand-in-captain Tim Southee once again took matters in his hands just like he had done in the previous game and looked to win the game for the hosts. However, his plans were foiled as KL Rahul scored 10 runs off the first two deliveries. Southee removed him on the third delivery but the damage was done by then. The Indian skipper Virat Kohli completed the formalities as he finished it off with a boundary as New Zealand's bad luck with super overs continued.

