WI-U19 Vs SA-U19 Dream11 Team Prediction, Top Picks, Preview And Other Match Details

West Indies U19 take on South Africa U19 in the 5th place playoff match of the U19 Cricket World Cup on Saturday. The game is set to be played at the Senwes Park, Potchefstroom. The game commences at 1:30 PM IST.

Also Read: U-19 WC: Pakistan Beat Afghanistan By Six Wickets, Set Up Semifinal Clash With India

WI-U19 vs SA-U19 Dream11 Preview

West Indies topped Group B after winning all their games by a comprehensive margin. In the Super League Quarter-final, they lost badly to New Zealand. The Kiwis chased down West Indies’ 238 with two wickets and two balls to spare. South Africa finished second in Group A. They won two of their three matches before being bundled out against Bangladesh in the quarterfinal. The Proteas lost the game by a mammoth 104 runs after Bangladesh amassed 261.

Also Read: AU-W Vs EN-W Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks And Match Updates

WI-U19 vs SA-U19 Dream11 Injury News:

All players are available.

WI-U19 vs SA-U19 Dream11 Predicted XIs

WI-U19: Kimani Melius, Leonardo Julien, Kelvon Anderson, Kirk McKenzie, Antonio Morris, Matthew Patrick, Nyeem Young, Matthew Forde, Joshua James, Ashmead Nedd, Jayden Seales.

Kimani Melius, Leonardo Julien, Kelvon Anderson, Kirk McKenzie, Antonio Morris, Matthew Patrick, Nyeem Young, Matthew Forde, Joshua James, Ashmead Nedd, Jayden Seales. SA-U19: Jonathan Bird, Khanya Cotani, Bryce Parsons, Luke Beaufort, Tyrese Karelse, Tiaan van Vuuren, Jack Lees, Pheko Moletsane, Merrick Brett, Achille Cloete, Mondli Khumalo.

Also Read: STR Vs THU Dream11 BBL Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

WI-U19 vs SA-U19 Dream11 Picks

Kimani Melius and Jonathan Bird have been in fine form in the tournament. They would look to add to their scoring tally as the competition draws to a close. Bryce Parsons has been the standout performer for SA-U19. Nyeem Young has also been in good touch for WI-U19. Ashmead Nedd and Jayden Seales are WI-U19’s bowling assets. From SA-U19, one could pick Achille Cloete.

WI-U19 vs SA-U19 Dream11 Captain and Vice-Captain Selection

Captain – Melius, Bird, Parsons

Vice-Captain –Young, Nedd, McKenzie

Parsons and Melius will be perfect options as captain or vice-captain.

WI-U19 vs SA-U19 Dream11 Team

WI-U19 vs SA-U19 Dream11 Prediction

West Indies U-19 are likely to beat South Africa U-19.

Also Read: MANKAD: Afghanistan U-19 Bowler's Only Way To Get A Well-settled Pakistan Batsman Out