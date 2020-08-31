IPL 2020: Josh Hazlewood Admits He's 'concerned' On Joining CSK Squad After COVID-19 Cases

Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood on Monday admitted that he is "concerned" about the COVID-19 outbreak in his IPL side Chennai Super Kings, but said he is currently focussing on the limited-overs tour of England. The IPL, which is beginning in the UAE on September 19, has reported 13 COVID-19 positive cases from the CSK contingent, including two players.

'Bit of a concern': Josh Hazlewood

"We have a group WhatsApp with all the information that comes through, it's obviously a little bit of a concern," Hazlewood, who is here for national duty, told reporters. "Ideally you'd have no cases, they are in quarantine now and I think that finishes up in the next few days. All my focus is on this tour at the moment and when the IPL comes closer we'll think about that," the tall pacer added. "We haven't spoken too much about it yet, it's a few weeks away until we get there. I assume those things will come up if cases are still happening closer to the date, then we'll touch base with Cricket Australia (CA) and have a chat," the 2015 World Cup winner further added.

Hazlewood who along with his Australian team-mates including the likes of David Warner, Steve Smith, Pat Cummins, and Aaron Finch is scheduled to travel to the UAE after the tour of England, said there will be discussions with the Cricket Australia (CA) if the number of positive cases in the IPL increases.

Australia tour of England 2020

Aaron Finch will be leading Australia in the upcoming away limited-overs series against England that includes three One Day Internationals and the same number of T20Is. The series gets underway with the T20I series that will be played at the Ageas Rose Bowl in Southampton while the three One Day Internationals will be played at the Old Trafford in Manchester. The three-match T20I series will be played on September 4,6, and 8 whereas the ODI series will be played on September 11, 13, and, 16 respectively.

The ODI matches will be a part of the inaugural 2020-22 ICC Cricket World Cup Super League. All the fixtures will be played behind closed doors.

