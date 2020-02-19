Josh Hazlewood Threatens To Mankad This Indian Player And It Is Not Ashwin

Mankading in the cricket world has always had divided opinions as a few cricketers term it a poor act in the gentlemen's game while a few believe it is a useful method to keep the non-striker inside the crease. However, Australian spearhead Josh Hazlewood opined about the same and said that he would use it for Cheteshwar Pujara when he visits Australia later this year. India's much-anticipated tour of Australia is slated to take place later this year.

The conversation took place during Cricket Australia awards where David Warner and Ellyse Perry were honoured. The topic came up after an Afghanistan bowler Noor Ahmad Lakanwal had Mankaded Pakistan batsman Mohammad Huraira in the ICC Under-19 World Cup.

Hazlewood was asked of their take on the Mankad law during the chat. In reply, Josh Hazlewood said: “I reckon I’ll save that one for the next time at Pujara.”

Noor Ahmed pulls off a Mankad

Afghanistan's U-19 spinner Noor Ahmed pulled off a Mankad act to get rid of Pakistan's opener Mohammad Huraira in their quarterfinal clash at the U-19 World cup in January. It was in the 27th over when a well-settled Mohammad Huraira was on the non-strikers' end, at 64 runs, was run-out by bowler Noor Ahmed before the second delivery of the over was bowled.

Huraira had stepped outside the crease before Noor could bowl and as a result, the Afghan spinner took advantage of the situation and Mankaded the batsman, leaving him flabbergasted. Although the bowler had overstepped on the popping crease, the Mankad act ensured the well-set opener would be sent back, as Afghanistan celebrated the fall of a wicket in the most unprecedented manner.

Ashwin's Mankad Incident

Sparking a huge controversy during the Indian Premier League 2019 season, Kings XI Punjab's Ravichandran Ashwin had famously dismissed Rajasthan Royals' Jos Buttler in the same manner. Ravichandran Ashwin, who was leading the Kings XI Punjab last season, dismissed Jos Buttler when he had walked out of the crease at the non-striker's end, while the bowler was going through his bowling action. Ashwin had drawn plenty of flak as many termed his move to be against the spirit of cricket.

According to cricket laws, if the non-striker is outside the crease at the point the bowler would normally be expected to release the ball, then it is within the rules to run him out. Buttler's run out derailed Rajasthan Royals' innings as they lost the match by 14 runs.

