BBL 2019-20: Watch RCB's Chris Morris Comically Attempt 'fake Mankad' On Marcus Stoinis

Sydney Thunder and Melbourne Stars were involved in a nail-biting match before the Stars prevailed over Thunder to win the match by 3 wickets on Thursday in the Big Bash League (BBL) 2019-20. The dramatic finish saw Stars losing 6 wickets for 19 runs but a 123-run stand between Marcus Stoinis (58 runs) and Nick Larkin (65 runs) helped them seal the victory. For Sydney Thunder, bowlers such as Chris Morris, Daniel Sams, and Nathan McAndrew bagged 2 wickets each in four overs before Adam Zampa calmly hit the winning run with 2 balls to spare. The win saw the Stars climb on to the top of the points table.

BBL: Chris Morris' fake 'Mankad' moment

The attempted-no-ball-mankad-fake... Chris Morris has that move perfected! #BBL09 pic.twitter.com/tRqSBi7Qiq — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 2, 2020

Apart from the nail-biting finish, the BBL match between Sydney Thunder and Melbourne Stars also witnessed South Africa's Chris Morris mocking Melbourne Stars batsman Marcus Stoinis by doing a fake 'Mankad' warning. The South African all-rounder was running towards the bowling crease to deliver the ball, but the ball slipped out of his hand, so he stopped and warned the batsman at the non-striker's end, who was about to leave the crease. Morris hilariously attempted to disturb the stumps before laughing off the incident.

Chris Morris mankads Rohit Sharma during ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

This is not the first time that Chris Morris had decided to mankad a batsman. During the 2019 World Cup in England. Morris did the same to India vice-captain Rohit Sharma by giving him a warning during the World Cup clash between India and South Africa. The South African hilariously attempted to disturb the stumps before as the opener rushed back inside the crease in nick of time.

