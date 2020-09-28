JPL T20 RAN Vs DUM Live Streaming In India, Pitch And Weather Report, Full Preview

Dumka Daredevils will battle it out against Ranchi Raiders in Match 29 of the Jharkhand Premier League (JPL T20) on Tuesday, September 29. The JPL T20 match will be played at the JSCA Stadium, Ranchi and will commence at 9:30 am (IST). Here is a look at the RAN vs DUM live streaming details, how to watch the Jharkhand Premier League live in India and our match preview.

JPL T20 live streaming: Raiders vs Daredevils preview

Daredevils and Raiders are neck-and-neck in the JPL T20 with 10 and 8 points to their names, respectively. With the business end of the Jharkhand Premier League live in India approaching, a win will take the teams a step closer to their qualification in the knockouts. The teams squared off in the JPL T20 last week as well, with the Raiders emerging victorious by 25 runs in a rain-hit contest that was shortened to 8-overs per side. A yet another thrilling encounter in JPL T20 is on the cards with both the teams gearing up for their clash.

Match Summary from the 15th Match of #KarbonnJharkhandT20 between Ranchi Raiders and Dumka Daredevils.

Ranchi Raiders defeated Dumka Daredevils by 25 Runs. pic.twitter.com/JYiaSI3oaH — Jharkhand State Cricket Association (@cricketjsca) September 22, 2020

RAN vs DUM live streaming: How to watch Jharkhand Premier League live in India?

While there is no official broadcast for the match scheduled for the Jharkhand Premier League live in India, fans can catch the JPL live streaming on the FanCode app. The platform has acquired the official streaming rights for Jharkhand Premier League live in India, and one can catch RAN vs DUM live streaming from 9:30 AM on Tuesday. For RAN vs DUM live scores and JPL T20 live streaming updates, visit the Twitter handle of JSCA.

RAN vs DUM live streaming: Pitch and weather report

Spinners dominated the first half of the tournament with the faster bowlers also getting some assistance due to the cloudy conditions at times. While spinners will continue to play a major role on the Ranchi wicket, the ball will come nicely on to the bat for the batsmen as well, making it an even contest. As per AccuWeather, conditions will be sunny during the match and no rain interruptions are expected in the RAN vs DUM live streaming.

RAN vs DUM live streaming: Squads for JPL T20

RAN vs DUM live streaming: RAN squad

Pankaj Kumar, Prem Kumar Singh, Manishi, Ashish Kumar Choubay Shikhar Mohan, Aayush Ojha, Suman Dutt Singh, Aditya Singh, Roni Kumar, Harsh Rana, Vivek Anand, Rishav Raj, Yash Bhagat, Aryaman Sen, Prem Kumar, Satyendra Prajapati

RAN vs DUM live streaming: DUM squad

Nishikant Kumar, Ronit Singh, Saurabh Shekhar, Alok Sharma, Harshdev Gautam, Istekhar Ahmed Khan, Junaid Ashraf, Kumar Suvarn, Mohit Kumar, Sonu Kumar Singh, Supriyo Chakraborty, Amit Kumar, Arnav Sinha, Ayush Kumar, Bhanu Anand.

