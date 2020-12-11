Justin Langer Admits To Feeling 'seasick And Drunk' During Australian Coaching Tenure?

Australian national men's cricket team's head coach Justin Langer recently revealed his problems and spoke on the 10 months of secret hell he lived through. The former Australian opening batsman spoke on how he felt sick as if he was ‘drunk all the time’ and how he was considering quitting his position as the head coach due to the demands of the job physically exhausting him. Langer took up the top job after his former teammate Darren Lehmann's resignation in 2018.

World Cup headache for Justin Langer

Langer has been experiencing dizziness and reveals how the pain was too much to handle for him that he even considered to leave cricket and think of his future. The former batsman spoke of the problems that affected him particularly during the ICC World Cup 2019 in England. The Ashes legend revealed how he suffered from "horrible" migraines, vertigo, and hearing problems during the World Cup in England.

Langer is currently being treated for vertigo and migraines, which is way better than what was earlier wrongly feared to be an ear tumor, much like what his father suffered from, around 25 years ago. The former ex-Middlesex and Somerset batsman had brain scans taken which cleared up all of his major concerns about having cancer.

Justin Langer's vertigo problem

Speaking to The West Australian publication, the 50-year-old revealed how weird the problem was as it came to him when he was in England for the World Cup. He added that he woke up one day and felt as if he was in a Star Wars movie when the lightsabers start to hit each other. Langer spoke about how there a constant problem with his left ear which was so bizarre as he does not know how it started.

Langer considers himself 'seasick and drunk' the whole time for over 10 months. The Australian Test match veteran is currently undergoing physiotherapy, which he feels is working for him. He is also being treated for his vestibular migraines as he still has some tinnitus affecting him. Justin Langer is in Australia where the Virat Kohli led Indian cricket team is scheduled to play 4 Test matches. The India vs Australia 1st Test is set to be played at Adelaide from December 17 onwards. The hosts will be backing on the brilliant form of the likes of Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne to seal the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

