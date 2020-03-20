Justin Langer Opens Up On Indian Fans Using 'room Service' As Excuse For Selfies

A new docuseries on Amazon Prime Video called The Test has given cricket fans some deep insights into the rejuvenation of Australian cricket. The series captures the appointment of Justin Langer as the head coach of the Australian team after the 'Sandpapergate' incident in the first half of 2018. Through the eight episodes, fans can get a deep context as to how the Australian team managed to remake its core and become a team that eventually retained the iconic Ashes in England.

The Test: Justin Langer reveals how Indian fans tried to trick cricketers

While Australia came to play India in a five-match ODI series during the 2018/19 season, Australian cricketers and their head coach Justin Langer reflected on the passion that Indian cricket fans exhibit for the Australian team whenever they arrive in India. Justin Langer mentioned how fans do not allow cricketers to have any space to themselves especially for selfies and interactions. The Australian head coach also mentioned how some fans even pretend to be room service so that they can get access to the players and ask them for selfies.

Justin Langer and the players mentioned how this kind of support can also lead to them feeling a little tied down. In 'The Test' docuseries, it can also be seen how a passionate Australian side turned around that series where they were 2-0 down but ended up winning it 3-2.

IPL 2020: Will Pat Cummins and Glenn Maxwell return to India for IPL 2020?

A big talking point for all Australian players at the moment will be the IPL 2020. After the BCCI had the IPL postponed amid coronavirus fears, Australian cricketers' participation in the tournament became a subject of speculation. Due to the losses Australian cricket will suffer due to COVID-19, the Australian Cricketers Association has already informed the players of possible payment cuts that they might receive.

Australian cricket players like David Warner have already made it clear that they will participate in IPL 2020 if it happens but it will be interesting to observe how the players approach the situation. Australia already had a Level 4 travel ban in place which prohibits its citizens from leaving the country.

