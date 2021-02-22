K Gowtham IPL 2021 Salary, Net Worth, House And Top Career Stats Of CSK All-rounder

India's K Gowtham started his journey in the Indian Premier League with the Mumbai Indians back in 2017. The player since then has been a part of the Rajasthan Royals and the Punjab Kings. The all-rounder has a tendency to bowl economical spells with the ball, and can also contribute with the bat lower down the order. The 32-year-old will be a part of the Chennai Super Kings in the upcoming edition of the IPL. The K Gowtham IPL 2021 price is ₹9.25 crore bid, which makes him the most valued uncapped player of all-time.

A look at the K Gowtham net worth figure

The off-spinner was first signed by the Mumbai Indians for ₹2 crore. The player's compensation increased significantly as he was paid ₹6.20 crore for representing the Rajasthan Royals side in the subsequent season. While there are not many details available regarding the exact K Gowtham net worth figure, the all-rounder, according to Insidesport's Moneyball, has pocked close to ₹30 crore just from his Indian Premier League appearances. The K Gowtham IPL 2021 salary is bound to have a significant impact on his overall net worth. Moreover, the spinner represents Karnataka in domestic cricket and is paid handsomely for the same.

ALSO READ | Ben Stokes Rejects Pitch Talk, Says 'Test Players Should Be Able To Handle All Conditions'

K Gowtham IPL auction: Chennai Super Kings wins three-team bidding war

K Gowtham overwhelmed to be a part of the CSK unit

ALSO READ | Ahead Of His 100th Test, Ishant Sharma Prioritises 'winning' Over Personal Milestones

K Gowtham career stats in IPL

The talented all-rounder has featured in 24 matches so far in the competition. He has picked up 13 wickets in the league at a decent economy rate of 8.26. He also has 186 runs to his name along with a stunning strike-rate of 169.09.

ALSO READ | Daniel Christian IPL 2021 Salary, Net Worth, House And Top Career Stats Of RCB All-rounder

K Gowtham house

The K Gowtham house story is an inspiring one. After he earned his first IPL contract, the cricketer in a media interaction had revealed that he wished to buy a house for his parents from the money. When the player received a substantial raise in terms of his salary the following year, he had revealed that he finally had bought a house of his own in the city of Bengaluru.

ALSO READ | Jimmy Neesham Comically Trolls Ex-Punjab Teammate Glenn Maxwell On Engagement Tweet

Disclaimer: The above K Gowtham net worth and K Gowtham salary are sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the same.

Image source: K Gowtham Instagram

Stay updated on the latest IND VS ENG news. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS ENG extravaganza.