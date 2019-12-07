K L Rahul Achieves Another Feat, Completes 1,000 Runs In T20 Cricket

Indian opener K L Rahul on Friday etched another record to his name as the class batsman completed his 1,000 runs in the T20I and became the joint third-fastest to reach the milestone. Rahul reached the milestone while playing the T20 match against West Indies on Friday. His 100-run partnership with skipper Virat Kohli powered India to a comprehensive six-wicket victory against the Windies. Pakistan's Babar Azam is leading the table, who achieved the milestone in 26 innings, followed by Virat Kohli in 27 innings. Rahul sits in the third position with Aaron Finch, who completed his 1,000 runs in 29 innings.

KL Rahul was eventually dismissed for 62 after bringing up his seventh half-century. With this innings, KL Rahul became the seventh Indian batsmen to cross the 1,000 run mark in T20I matches.

India vs West Indies 1st T20I

Team India rattled the West Indies in the opening T20I to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. Virat Kohli’s unbeaten 94 from just 50 balls, helped the host chase down West Indies' target with eight balls to spare. Earlier, Indian captain Virat Kohli won the toss and decided to field first. West Indies posted a massive 207 in the allotted 20 overs. It was successfully chased down by the Indian batting line-up. The T20I action will now shift to Thiruvananthapuram for the second game on December 8. On the aftermath of team India’s win, let’s take a look at some of the interesting stats that emerged from their recent high-scoring encounter.

Spinner Yuzvendra Chahal picked up two West Indian wickets to finish the game with figures of 4-0-36-2. Chahal is now the joint highest wicket-taker with Ravichandran Ashwin, among all Indian bowlers in T20Is. Both bowlers share the top spot with 52 wickets each, but Chahal has achieved the feat in 11 fewer matches.



