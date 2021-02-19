Kagiso Rabada Gives HUGE Update On Availability To DC IPL Team 2021 And Its Fans

South African speedster Kagiso Rabada was among the 19 cricketers retained by the Delhi Capitals franchise for the Indian Premier League 2021 (IPL 2021) season back in January. The franchise made new additions to their squad at the IPL 2021 auction on Thursday, February 18, by acquiring the likes of Steve Smith and Tom Curran. On the day of the bidding event, senior pacer Rabada gave a major update regarding his involvement in the much-awaited IPL 2021 season, which is scheduled to commence sometime in April.

Kagiso Rabada among retained Delhi Capitals squad

Kagiso Rabada to prefer national commitments if IPL 2021 collides with series against Pakistan

The South African cricket team is scheduled to host Pakistan between April 2 and 16 for three ODIs and four T20I matches. Interestingly, the IPL 2021 season is also speculated to launch around the same period, even though an official itinerary is yet to be revealed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

Quite recently, Kagiso Rabada stated that he will be playing for South Africa, should his country’s home series against Pakistan collide with the initial stages of the IPL 2021 season. While speaking with iol.co.za, the senior South African speedster said that even though he would love playing for Delhi again, his “priority is with the national side”.

Delhi Capitals team 2021

On January 20, the Delhi Capitals retained Kagiso Rabada, skipper Shreyas Iyer and other star-attractions like Shikhar Dhawan, R Ashwin, Rishabh Pant and Ishant Sharma. During the IPL 2021 auction, the franchise enhanced their squad with further purchases like Steve Smith, Umesh Yadav, Tom Curran and Sam Billings. Here is an updated look at the entire Delhi Capitals squad for the IPL 2021 season.

A look at Delhi Capitals team 2021

Tom Curran IPL 2021

Among all their new recruits, England speedster Tom Curran was their costliest purchase at the auction. As per the bidding proceedings, the Tom Curran IPL 2021 contract is worth ₹5.25 crores.

IPL auction 2021 list of players sold

South African and Australian all-rounders, Chris Morris and Glenn Maxwell respectively, turned out to be among the top draws of the auction. Australian speedster Jhye Richardson also raked in the big bucks as he was sold to the Punjab Kings. From all the IPL 2021 auction sold players list, here is a look at the top five successful auction bids made by the franchises.

