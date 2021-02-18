IPL Auction 2021 Live: K Gowtham Most Valued Uncapped Player Of All-time With ₹9.25 CR Bid

Indian all-rounder Krishnappa Gowtham was among the Punjab Kings released players, as announced by the franchise on January 20. The cricketer has now found himself a new base for the upcoming Indian Premier League 2021 (IPL 2021) season in the form of Chennai Super Kings. Caught in the auction war between the Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad, it was the MS Dhoni-led side that roped him in by making a last-moment bid.

Krishnappa Gowtham IPL 2021: Cricketer to join CSK players for IPL 2021 season

Krishnappa Gowtham had kept his base price at ₹20 lakh. However, he was purchased by the Chennai Super Kings franchise for ₹9.25 crore, i.e. more than 46 times his base value. He will now be seen playing alongside the likes of MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina, Faf du Plessis and Ravindra Jadeja in the upcoming IPL 2021 season. It also made Gowtham the most expensive uncapped player of all-time.

Krishnappa Gowtham IPL 2021: All-rounders journey before IPL riches

Krishnappa Gowtham plays domestic cricket for Karnataka. He also represented his state in the recently-concluded Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 season. The 32-year-old made his IPL debut back in the 2017 season for the Mumbai Indians franchise. He later joined the Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings camps before landing a role at the Chennai Super Kings outfit.

CSK players list after Krishnappa Gowtham’s inclusion

On January 20, the CSK franchise revealed a list of all their retained players for the IPL 2021 auction. Apart from seniors like MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina and Ravindra Jadeja, their other retentions include Sam Curran, Josh Hazlewood, Imran Tahir and Lungi Ngidi. Here is a look at the entire list of CSK players who were retained by the franchise prior to the auction.

IPL auction 2021 live streaming details

