Kaif Calls K L Rahul India's Own Swiss Knife After His 88-run Whirlwind Knock

With each passing game, K L Rahul is showing the world why he is India's go-to man for all seasons, as he played yet another role to perfection for India in the first ODI at Hamilton. K L Rahul finished off the innings for India just the way they wanted a number five batsman to do so and thereby repaid the skipper's faith to send him down the order. Coming out to bat at number five, K L Rahul remained unbeaten at the end of India's innings at 88, his innings laced with three fours and six sixes. Rahul, along with Shreyas Iyer, got the scoreboard ticking for India and put forth a partnership of 100+ runs that assured India of a total of 300 plus runs.

Kaif has a special label for K L Rahul

Former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif took to Twitter to laud K L Rahul for his ability to play any role to perfection. K L Rahul has played as an opener, one down, as the team's number four, as the side's stand-in skipper and now the role of the finisher. Kaif labelled K L Rahul as India's own Swiss knife.

Opens the innings ✅

Keeps wickets ✅

Stands in as captain ✅

Now finishes big for his team ✅



KL Rahul is Team India’s very own Swiss knife! #NZvIND — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) February 5, 2020

Shreyas Iyer scores maiden ODI 100

India's number four batsman Shreyas Iyer brought up his maiden international century against New Zealand at Hamilton on Wednesday. Iyer's 103-run knock came off 107 deliveries and was laced with eleven boundaries and a six. Iyer also played a crucial part in stitching a crucial innings-reviving partnership with skipper Virat Kohli after India lost both their openers in quick succession.

