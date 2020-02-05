NZ Vs Ind Live: Shreyas Iyer Steals The Show With Scintillating Maiden Century In ODI

Shreyas Iyer ended his long wait for his maiden ODI after scoring a scintillating century in the first NZ vs IND ODI on Wednesday. Iyer scored a magnificent 103 off just 107 deliveries as he put on consecutive 100-run partnerships with captain Virat Kohli and stand-in vice-captain KL Rahul. The Mumbai batsman’s century helped India hit the accelerator in the middle overs and aim for a 320+ score in their 50 overs.

NZ vs Ind live score: Shreyas Iyer scores maiden ODI century

NZ vs Ind: Shreyas Iyer involved in consecutive 100-run partnerships with Virat Kohli and KL Rahul

India took on New Zealand in the first ODI in the three-match Ind vs NZ series on Wednesday at the Seddon Park in Hamilton. India were put in to bat after New Zealand skipper Tom Latham won the toss and elected to field. Debutant openers Prithvi Shaw and Mayank Agarwal got India off to a decent start but both departed early, failing to convert their starts into big scores. Captain Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer started the rebuild, with the duo putting on a 102-run stand to strengthen India’s position in the game. After Virat Kohli departed, KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer improved the scoring rate, en-route their 136-run partnership to deflate the New Zealand attack.

NZ vs Ind live score: Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul guide India to 347

Shreyas Iyer’s 103 was his first-ever hundred in ODIs for Team India after failing to register one in his 15 previous ODIs. Iyer is India’s designated No.4 and has scored 634 runs in his short 16-ODI career so far, scoring 6 fifties and a hundred. KL Rahul, batting at no.5 scored an attacking 88 off just 64 balls and along with Kedar Jadhav (26* off 15), added the finishing touches to India’s innings as the Men in Blue amassed 347 in their 50 overs. Tom Latham's have a task on their hand and will have to be at their very best to chase down 348 and draw first blood in the NZ vs Ind ODI series.

