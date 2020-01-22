'Should I Go To PM Imran Khan?', Kamran Akmal Questions PCB After Selection Snub

Kamran Akmal has been away for a long time from the international arena. He had last represented Pakistan in April 2017 and since then has been ignored after many talented batsmen make their mark at the highest level. Meanwhile, a gutted Akmal continues to wonder why the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is not showing any interest in him even though he is doing well in domestic cricket.

Akmal on approaching Imran Khan

During a recent talk show with a Pakistani news channel, Akmal said that he was really disappointed that his name did not feature in the Pakistan squad for the upcoming home series against Bangladesh. The wicket-keeper batsman mentioned that he does not lose heart but there is a limit for everything. He then went on to say that he is Pakistan’s player and that he has been performing for 5 years and how much more should he tolerate it.

Kamran Akmal then added whether he should go to the Prime Minister and say this is my performance for 5 years. Meanwhile, he also asked whether he should go and perform in India or Australia to be considered.

Kamran Akmal questions the performances of players selected for Bangladesh series

Kamran Akmal was vocal about asking what the current players in the squad did to deserve a spot over him despite his stellar form in domestic cricket. He added that since the Pakistan Super League (PSL) started, people were selected after 1-2 innings, and not even a big inning.

Ahsan Ali didn’t play even one match in division one in first-class cricket and was selected. Akmal required clarity on Pakistan's selection policies. Kamran Akmal has been in glorious form recently in the Quaid-a-Azam first-class championship as he scored 906 runs at an average of 60.40 with three centuries and as many fifties.

The veteran stumper went on to question the number of fitness tests Younis Khan and Misbah-ul-Haq had given during their times. He added that Mickey Arthur, who came to Pakistan, started the problem of fitness tests.

He also said these policies won’t make players focus on fitness and because of such policies, Pakistan cricket was going down. Akmal added that the likes of Inzamam-ul-Haq and Shoaib Akhtar contributed the most for Pakistan due to their single-minded focus on batting and bowling respectively and not the way they looked or kept fit.

