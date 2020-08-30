David Warner Vs Chris Gayle: IPL Total Salary Comparison Over The Years And 2020 Earnings

David Warner and Chris Gayle have carved a niche for themselves in the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) and amongst the leading scorers in the tournament history. The Australian is the highest scoring overseas player in the league and has won the Orange Cap thrice, while Chris Gayle is next on the list and has two Orange cap wins to his names. Both the left-handed openers are key members of their respective franchises ahead of the IPL 2020 and here's a look at the Chris Gayle and David Warner IPL salary over the years.

IPL 2020: David Warner IPL salary and career so far

David Warner made a name for himself as a T20 superstar early in his career which landed him a contract with the Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) in 2009. In his first two seasons with the franchise, the Australian bagged approximately ₹27.8 lakh in salary according to InsideSport's Moneyball. However, by 2011, David Warner was a household name for his exploits and his IPL salary also saw a massive hike, with Delhi paying him a mammoth ₹3.4 crore.

David Warner's earnings marginally increased over the next two seasons, earning approximately ₹7.7 crore in the next two seasons. David Warner was signed by the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) ahead of the 2014 IPL season, and the swashbuckling opener bagged ₹5.5 crore in his next four seasons in the IPL. The left-hander missed the 2018 IPL season due to a ban, but SRH subsequently retained him for a staggering ₹12.5 crore, which remains his IPL salary. In all, the David Warner IPL salary totals to a staggering ₹58.5 crore, making him one of the highest-earning foreign players in the league. With ₹12.5 crore more to be received for the IPL 2020, Warner's earnings are set to come up to ₹71 crore by the end of the IPL 2020 season.

IPL 2020: Chris Gayle IPL salary and career so far

Chris Gayle had a reputation as a hard-hitting batsman when Kolkata Knight Riders signed him up in the 2008 IPL Auction. The West-Indian opener spent his first three seasons with KKR, earning approximately ₹10 crore in salary. However, Gayle went unsold in the 2011 Auction, before being drafted as a replacement by RCB. The West Indian bagged close to ₹3 crore in his first season at RCB, which saw marginal increases over the next two seasons.

With Chris Gayle having established himself in the IPL folklore and having won two Orange caps, his salary increased, bagging an astonishing ₹7.5 crore fro the next four seasons. Chris Gayle was released by RCB ahead of the 2018 IPL and Kings XI Punjab went for him, winning a ₹2 crore per season bid for hiom. According to InsideSport's Moneyball, his total wages come to a staggering ₹56.5 crore, ₹2 crore less than David Warner. However, Gayle's overall IPL earnings in comparison to Warner's will slide further in the IPL 2020, as it would only come up to ₹58.5 crore.

(Image Courtesy: iplt20.com)