NZ Vs IND: Kane Williamson Rues Series Loss, Says 'Super Overs Haven't Been Our Friend'

Kane Williamson tried to hide his disappointment after New Zealand ran out of luck yet again during a super over in the third T20I against India at the Seddon Park in Hamilton on Wednesday as the Men In Blue took an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series. This was also India's maiden T20I series win in New Zealand as well.

READ: Kiwis jinxed? Loss to India New Zealand's third straight in super-over

READ: Didn't know what to expect in Super Over: Rohit Sharma after his series sealing effort

Kane Williamson after yet another heartbreaking loss

''Super overs certainly haven't been our friend but being brutally honest we would have liked to get across the line before requiring a win in the super over but I guess if we reflect on the match altogether it was a brilliant game. I think India had a very good first innings total on that surface. I mean that they bowled very well as well. It was taking a bit of turn so the guys fought back nicely after the start that India got with the bat and then we were able to build partnerships and take the game deep. Pretty disappointing with the result after doing a lot of hard work to get close but certainly a much-improved effort from the first two games'', said Kane Williamson at the post-match press conference.

Rohit Sharma powers India through the Super Over

Martin Guptill and Kane Williamson faced a steamy Jasprit Bumrah in the Super Over as they looked to take apart the latter as he was not having a good day on the field. After a single off the first two balls, Kane Williamson dispatched a four and a six in back-to-back deliveries, putting pressure on Bumrah. A single followed by a boundary off the last over meant India had to chase 18 runs in one over in order to win the game.

India's openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul made their way out against a seasoned Tim Southee. After a single and double off the first two balls of the over, Rahul managed to strike a boundary after which he handed over the strike to the Hitman. Rohit Sharma smashed two sixes off the last two balls to seal the game for India and also helping the team to pick up their first T20 series win in New Zealand.

READ: 'God', not Hitman! Virender Sehwag isn't forgetting Rohit Sharma's heroics in a hurry

READ: NZ vs Ind: Virat Kohli surpasses MS Dhoni for most T20I runs as Indian captain

(Image Courtesy: @ICC)