'God', Not Hitman! Virender Sehwag Isn't Forgetting Rohit Sharma's Heroics In A Hurry

Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag had a Sacred Games reference for the star of the third T20 Rohit Sharma as the latter got India across the line in a thriller of a contest on Wednesday. Rohit Sharma held his nerve and umped two back-to-back sixes in the Super Over to help India win their first T20 series in New Zealand. Chasing a target of 180 runs, New Zealand's Kane Williamson almost won the game for them before the last-over brilliance from Shami ensured the game heads into a Super Over.

Sehwag's Sacred Games reference for Rohit Sharma

Taking to Twitter, Virender Sehwag congratulated Hitman Rohit Sharma, Shami and Team India for winning the nail-biting contest against the Kiwis. Drawing a Sacred Games reference, Sehwag compared Rohit Sharma to the lines associated with lead character Ganesh Gaitonde and said that sometimes the former felt that he was God. Sehwag also heaped praise on Shami for the spectacular last over and labelled it as an unbelievable effort. Sehwag signed off by saying that it was a victory that India would always remember.

Aisa lagta hai apunich Bhagwan hai !

So fit for #RohitSharma the way he has made impossible tasks possible.

But defending 2 runs of 4 balls was an unbelievable effort from Shami.

Yaadgaar hai yeh jeet #NZvIND pic.twitter.com/7HD4qXN4Me — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) January 29, 2020

Rohit Sharma powers India through the Super Over

Martin Guptill and Kane Williamson faced a steamy Jasprit Bumrah in the Super Over as they looked to take apart the latter as he was not having a good day on the field. After a single off the first two balls, Kane Williamson dispatched a four and a six in back-to-back deliveries, putting pressure on Bumrah. A single followed by a boundary off the last over meant India had to chase 18 runs in one over in order to win the game.

India's openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul made their way out against a seasoned Tim Southee. After a single and double off the first two balls of the over, Rahul managed to strike a boundary after which he handed over the strike to the Hitman. Rohit Sharma smashed two sixes off the last two balls to seal the game for India and also helping the team to pick up their first T20 series win in New Zealand.

