Kane Williamson Breaches 7k Mark In Test Cricket; Fans Go Berserk On Social Media

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson’s meteoric rise in international cricket can be credited to his composed demeanour on the field. The batsman’s technical prowess is often deemed meritorious by cricket pundits as well as enthusiasts. This quality has also reaped benefits for his national side, even as the Black Caps skipper continues to accumulate personal milestones.

NZ vs PAK 2020: Kane Williamson joins 7000-run club in Tests

The 30-year-old batsman showcased why he is regarded as a marvel in world cricket on yet another occasion. The cricketer batted exceedingly well against a potent Pakistani bowling attack in the ongoing New Zealand vs Pakistan 2nd Test match. With a spectacular double century, the player managed to put his team in the driver's seat. The cricketer also crossed yet another landmark in the innings, as he became only the third player from New Zealand to cross 7000 runs in the longer format.

🇳🇿 Kane Williamson becomes just the third player to score 7️⃣0️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ Test runs for New Zealand 🎉#NZvPAK pic.twitter.com/YtfrCc9VHw — ICC (@ICC) January 4, 2021

With 7115 runs to his name, the prolific batsman now stands only behind former captain Stephen Fleming (7172) and Ross Taylor (7379). Moreover, in the same Test match, Williamson also crossed the 50-run mark for a record 56th time. He surpassed Fleming to become the Kiwi batsman with most fifty-plus scores in the longer format. The number of points that the player has accumulated in the ICC Test rankings is also a testament to the cricketer's profound skills with the bat. With 890 points, the New Zealand skipper holds the top position in the current ICC Test rankings for batsmen.

Netizens in awe of Kane Williamson's magnificent batting

He is by far the number 1 #3 batsman and has been since 2014 at 64.44 and only #3 over 5000 runs. His first 2000 runs is what hurt his overall avg, he should have been placed #3 from the get go, but NZ probably didnt realise how good he was and had Taylor and co at the time. — Mr Daydream (@daydream_mr) January 4, 2021

The milestones keep ticking over fo Captain Kane. Now looking for the 4th partnership with Nicholls, also congrats to Nicholls for his 7th ton too👏👍😎 — Kadam (@Kadamskorlor) January 4, 2021

Kane has the most pure batting style I have seen since the great man Sachin. His head position over the ball is immaculate. It's amazing to watch. Biased Kiwi that I am, lol, I think he is the best batsman in the world right now. — Mr Black (@CapriFaze) January 4, 2021

Well played, he is way better than smith — Bazam (@cricinstats) January 4, 2021

Pure class with no attitude. — Shanker Dayal Mishra (@ShankerMishra98) January 4, 2021

New Zealand vs Pakistan 2nd test: Kane Williamson and Henry Nicholls orchestrate remarkable 369-run partnership

After beating visitors Pakistan in the opening Test of the two-match series, the onus was on Kane Williamson to ensure his team comes up with a dominant performance in the final fixture as well. Considering how a victory here can change the dynamics of the ongoing ICC Test Championship, New Zealand went out all guns blazing. Pakistan's batting line-up displayed resilience and posted an impressive score of 297 in their first innings at Christchurch.

However, Kane Williamson and Henry Nicholls toiled hard in the middle to give their side a significant lead. The captain piled up 238 runs, while Henry Nicholls gave him an able stand from the other end and scored a stunning 157. Daryl Mitchell also chipped in with a century to help his side post a mammoth total of 659.

NZ vs Pak 2020: NZ vs PAK live in India

The NZ vs PAK live streaming will not be made available through television in India. However, fans can catch NZ vs PAK live in India on the FanCode app. For NZ vs PAK live scores, one can visit the social media pages of the two cricket boards.

