Kane Williamson Lauds Brendon McCullum For His Unique Approach Towards The Game

Reigning New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson complimented his former skipper and senior player Brendon McCullum by saying that 'Baz' was gifted in his approach to the game. Williamson was doing a Facebook live chat with Bangladesh opening batsman Tamim Iqbal and it was then that the Kiwi skipper decided to open up about the legacy that McCullum left behind.

'Played his natural game': Kane Williamson

"Sometimes he(McCullum) saw Test cricket as an ODI game, he also sometimes thought an ODI match as T20I match, Brendon played his natural game and it brought a lot of success to us, Brendon was so gifted in his approach to the game, it really complimented the team in a big way," Williamson told Tamim.

Both McCullum and Williamson had led New Zealand to back-to-back finals in 2015 and the 2019 editions of the ODI World Cup. The Kiwis had lost to the hosts Australia in a lop-sided finale at the Melbourne Cricket Ground and four years later, the Black Caps were so near yet so far as the hosts and first-time champions England won that epic finale at the iconic Lords' Cricket Ground riding on the infamous boundary count rule as a winner could not be decided after the regulation time as well as in the super over.

2019 World Cup final: Kane Williamson still perplexed over the result

In a recent interview with cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle with a leading portal, Kane Williamson revealed that he still looks back to the July 14, 2019 evening at Lord’s. He said that he tries to figure out the exact proceedings that underwent in the game. While the 2019 World Cup final was marred with a few controversies during the end of the contest, Kane Williamson still described the affair as a “spectacular game” to be a part of.

Speaking about several decisions in the match, the Black Caps skipper said there were certain things which were not in their control. He cited the example of the boundary-count rule which eventually ended up determining the winner of the tournament. While he referred the game as an “amazing journey”, Kane Williamson described the final few minutes of the 2019 World Cup final as a “real shocker”.