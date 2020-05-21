Kane Williamson Admits Finding It Hard To Explain 2019 World Cup Loss Till Date

New Zealand cricket captain Kane Williamson led his side to the 2019 World Cup final in England against the hosts. In a gripping ODI contest, both teams finished equal at 241 after 100 entertaining overs. Moreover, even the tie-breaking Super Over resulted in an equal scoring affair with both sides scoring 15 runs each. Eventually, England were declared the 2019 World Cup final winners on the basis of the now-scrapped boundary-count rule.

Also Read | Jimmy Neesham Turns Wordsmith In Describing Painful 2019 World Cup Final Loss

2019 World Cup final: Kane Williamson still perplexed over the result

In a recent interview with cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle on Cricbuzz, Kane Williamson revealed that he still looks back to the July 14, 2019 evening at Lord’s. He said that he tries to figure out the exact proceedings that underwent in the game. While the 2019 World Cup final was marred with a few controversies during the fag end of the contest, Kane Williamson still described the affair as a “spectacular game” to be a part of.

Speaking about several decisions in the match, the Black Caps skipper said there were certain things which were not in their control. He cited the example of the boundary-count rule which eventually ended up determining the winner of the tournament. While he referred the game as an “amazing journey”, Kane Williamson described the final few minutes of the 2019 World Cup final as a “real shocker”.

Also Read | Jimmy Neesham Describes New Zealand's Post Lockdown Situation With Funny Newspaper Article

A recap of 2019 World Cup final

Batting first, New Zealand scored 241-8 off their 50 overs. Kane Williamson, who was later adjudged as ‘Player of the Tournament’, scored a 53-ball 30 while batting at no.3. England’s run-chase was fuelled by Ben Stokes who scored an unbeaten 84 from 98 balls. While England were required to get 15 off the last over, drama unfolded when a Martin Guptill throw from the deep ricocheted off Ben Stokes bat to go for a boundary. Moreover, umpire Kumar Dharmasena’s erred by awarding the batsman with an extra overthrow run.

After the scores were levelled, the match was taken to a Super Over where England scored 15-0 on the back of some power hitting by Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler. New Zealand batsmen also managed 15 as English pacer Jofra Archer successfully defended two runs off the final ball. As mentioned earlier, England were declared winners of the 2019 World Cup final due to the boundary count rule. The manner of the result was later heavily scrutinised by fans and former cricketers with many calling out for the removal of the rule.

Kane Williamson during 2019 World Cup final presentation ceremony

Kane Williamson on England's fortunate four runs: "That was a little bit of shame, wasn't it? Unfortunately, that's the game we play, and that sort of thing happens from time to time."



What a gent 👏#BackTheBlackCaps | #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/4aQLW3Xgbg — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) July 14, 2019

Also Read | IPL 2020 Participation On Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer’s Mind Despite Tournament Being In Doubt

Also Read | World Cup | Here's What New Zealand Skipper Kane Williamson Said About The Devastating And Controversial Ben Stokes Overthrow With England Needing 9 From 3