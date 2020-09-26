Kane Williamson Missed By Hyderabad Fans, Netizens Slam Team Management For Ignoring Him

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson is regarded as one of the ambassadors of the gentleman’s game and has gained worldwide following recent years. The 30-year-old has been a constant for the Black Caps across all formats of the game and led them to final of the World Cup last year. Kane Williamson’s quality is there for all to see and fans were surprised to see the 30-year-old warming the bench at Hyderabad during the ongoing Dream11 IPL 2020.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Fans miss Kane Williamson, slam Hyderabad management for dropping him

Kane Williamson’s absence from the teamsheet for Hyderabad's clash against Kolkata on Saturday shocked fans, considering the team's collapse against Bangalore in their Dream11 IPL 2020 opening game days prior to that. The New Zealand skipper missed out on the first game due to a minor injury but was touted to be picked by David Warner for their clash on Saturday. Kane Williamson made an appearance during the second innings of the Kolkata vs Hyderabad clash, for an interview, where the 30-year-old revealed that he was match fit and raring to go.

Fans took to social media to urge David Warner and the Hyderabad management to pick Kane Williamson in the XI. The New Zealand captain had previously captained the franchise in the 2018 season, leading the run-scoring charts with 735 runs as his team reached the final. Against Kolkata, Afghanistan's Mohammad Nabi was preferred over the 30-year-old, while Wriddhiman Saha made a return to the side. The 2016 champions struggled against the Kolkata attack, managing a mere 142 runs in their 20 overs, well short of the par score at Abu Dhabi.

In their two Dream11 IPL 2020 matches so far, David Warner's side have struggled in the middle overs, failing to score runs quickly and have lost wickets in a heap. Kane Williamson presents a straightforward solution to Hyderabad's problem and fans have urged the management to make the call fast before it is too late. Including the 30-year-old in the playing XI is far from a straightforward decision, with the team balance likely to be affected by his inclusion. Here's what the fans had to say about Kane Williamson's absence from the Dream11 IPL 2020:

Won't Support @SunRisers Now.

Only good thing to watch in today's match is Kane Williamson interview between match. #SRHvsKKR pic.twitter.com/VfRRPlt7bp — jinu_ #AsimkihrKhabar❄ (@Dev72901367) September 26, 2020

Again this is what happens when you don't take the most important player of the team

KANE WILLIAMSON❤️❤️@SunRisers#KKRvSRH #Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/clxHiH9sCJ — A💫 (@AnamZama) September 26, 2020

The best thing throughout the match was watching him smiling like what a wonderful person he is. The way Kane Williamson uplifted SRH back in 2018 by his captaincy won million of hearts. Kane YOU ARE THE BEST! We want to see you playing😢PS Best person in the field of cricket 😢 pic.twitter.com/FkdWC68NTo — Suberthi Das (@suberthi_09) September 26, 2020

Hyderabad Dream11 IPL 2020 schedule

David Warner and co. have games coming thick and fast in the Dream11 IPL 2020 and will face off against Delhi in their next clash. Hyderabad have lost both their games in the competition and find themselves at the bottom of the standings. With matches against Mumbai and Chennai also on the horizon, the 2016 winners need to buck up with their strategy and arrest the slide before it is too late. Here's a look at the next five games on the Hyderabad Dream11 IPL 2020 schedule.

(Image Courtesy: Kane Williamson Instagram)